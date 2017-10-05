Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Can this Android flagship beat Apple iPhone X?

Google Pixel 2 XL has been launched, and here’s our first impressions. Google Pixel 2 XL has been launched, and here’s our first impressions.

Google is taking a generational leap with the Pixel 2 XL, one of the two smartphones it launched at its special hardware event in San Francisco. The Pixel 2 XL combines the best of both hardware and software, using a number of consumer-driven features that will enhance the experience, like Active Edge. Google also claims the Pixel 2 series has the best camera on the market, just like the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The Android-maker is rather bullish about the success of the Pixel 2 XL which is already seen as a direct competitor to the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The new smartphone is surely an improvement over the Pixel XL, but is it worth paying Rs 73,000? I have had got a chance to experience the device at the company’s launch event. Here’s what I think about the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 2 XL: Design and display

Google Pixel 2 XL looks rather unique, with a two-tone finish on the back. That makes the Pixel 2 XL completely different from the iPhone. While the Pixel 2 follows the design language of its predecessor, the Pixel 2 XL jumps directly into the future with a nearby bezel-less display. Like the Galaxy S8, it trims down the bezels surrounding the display. Given it has adopted a new design language, the phone not only looks sleeker, but also gets you a larger screen inside a compact form.

As I said earlier, Google sticks to the same two-tone finish on the rear of the phone. I doubt the slight alteration will catch anyone’s eye. Despite the size of the device, Google Pixel 2 XL is comfortable to hold. While many argue that the bezels are a bit bigger than the Mi Mix 2 or Galaxy Note 8, you also need to understand that the phone has front-speakers. The phone is IP67 rated for water-resistant, which is a welcome move.

Google Pixel 2 XL looks rather unique ,with a two-tone finish on the back. Google Pixel 2 XL looks rather unique ,with a two-tone finish on the back.

The Pixel 2 XL gets many things right; however, get ready to say bye to the headphone jack. The debate is still on whether Google has done the right thing by removing the standard headphone jack. I don’t see it as a major issue – after all, people are fast adopting Bluetooth headphones. Or else, settle for a USB Type-C dongle. Additionally, you can consider buying Google Pixel Buds, which has been announced at the same event. At $159, Google Pixel Buds are equipped to live-translate languages. Plus, they support Google Assistant out of the box.

The squeeze gesture is an interesting feature on the Pixel 2 XL. Similar to the HTC U11, they have pressure-sensitive sides, and a simple squeeze of the phone will launch the Assistant.

Google Pixel 2 XL shines in the display department, as it sports a 6-inch panel with a ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2560 x 1312. Google Pixel 2 XL shines in the display department, as it sports a 6-inch panel with a ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2560 x 1312.

The Pixel 2 XL is more advanced not because it gets an updated hardware. The phone shines in the display department, as it sports a 6-inch panel with a ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2560 x 1312. Based on what I saw in my brief hands-on, the QHD screen is crisp and detailed. I will have a deeper look at the screen once I get the review unit.

Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Hardware, software and battery

As expected from a flagship phone, Google Pixel 2 XL has got top-notch specifications. You’ll find a Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The bump in the storage is appreciated — the original Pixel XL had 32GB storage for the base unit. But, of course, the lack of a microSD slot will disappoint Android fans. In my short time with the phone, it felt fast and zippy. I’m not expecting the phone to slow down during multi-taking, or while playing heavy-duty games. The original Pixel XL came with a Snapdragon 821 processor, and we’re hoping the performance on the Pixel 2 XL will be much better.

Google has layered a Pixel Launcher over the top of Android 8.0 Oreo, giving users a few neat tricks. Google has layered a Pixel Launcher over the top of Android 8.0 Oreo, giving users a few neat tricks.

Google Pixel 2 XL runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. You can expect fast boot-times, optimised background usage, and a slew of Pixel-only software features. Google has layered a Pixel Launcher over the top of Android 8.0 Oreo, giving users a few neat tricks. For instance, the search bar now sits below the icons, and there’s a new calendar widget that dynamically changes to show upcoming events and weather. The battery on the Pixel 2 XL has been upgraded to 3,520mAh over 3,450mAh in the original Pixel XL.

Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Camera

Unlike the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2 XL has a single camera lens. The 12MP shooter takes advantage of optical image stabilisation, plus a wider f/1.7 aperture that will let more light, resulting in better photographs. And yes, there’s also a portrait mode which according to the company uses machine learning to blur the background behind the subject. On the front, Google went with an 8MP selfie camera.

The 12MP shooter takes advantage of optical image stabilisation, plus a wider f/1.7 aperture that will let more light, resulting in better photographs. The 12MP shooter takes advantage of optical image stabilisation, plus a wider f/1.7 aperture that will let more light, resulting in better photographs.

Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Early Verdict

Google Pixel 2 XL appears to be a fine device in a sea of premium smartphones. I never liked the design of the original Pixel XL; it was too outdated. However, with the Pixel 2 XL, Google has done many things right. I have high praises for the Pixel 2 XL’s camera, but I will need to spend more time with the device to get to know how it has changed from its predecessor. The testing point for Google Pixel 2 XL will be its high-price, especially in a market like India where Apple and Samsung command a lion’s share in the premium segment. The Pixel 2 XL isn’t cheap. It starts at Rs 73,000 and goes up to Rs 82,000 for the top-end model. Thankfully, India is among the first wave of countries to get both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, considering Google sees India as an important market.

Disclaimer: The author is in San Francisco on the invite of Google India, which is paying for accommodation, travel.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd