Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Can this Android flagship beat Apple iPhone X?

Google is taking a generational leap with the Pixel 2 XL, one of the two smartphones it launched at its special hardware event in San Francisco. The Pixel 2 XL combines the best of both hardware and software, using a number of consumer-driven features that will enhance the experience, like Active Edge. Google also claims the Pixel 2 series has the best camera on the market, just like the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The Android-maker is rather bullish about the success of the Pixel 2 XL which is already seen as a direct competitor to the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The new smartphone is surely an improvement over the Pixel XL, but is it worth paying Rs 73,000? I have had got a chance to experience the device at the company’s launch event. Here’s what I think about the Pixel 2 XL.
Google Pixel 2 XL: Design and display
Google Pixel 2 XL looks rather unique, with a two-tone finish on the back. That makes the Pixel 2 XL completely different from the iPhone. While the Pixel 2 follows the design language of its predecessor, the Pixel 2 XL jumps directly into the future with a nearby bezel-less display. Like the Galaxy S8, it trims down the bezels surrounding the display. Given it has adopted a new design language, the phone not only looks sleeker, but also gets you a larger screen inside a compact form.
As I said earlier, Google sticks to the same two-tone finish on the rear of the phone. I doubt the slight alteration will catch anyone’s eye. Despite the size of the device, Google Pixel 2 XL is comfortable to hold. While many argue that the bezels are a bit bigger than the Mi Mix 2 or Galaxy Note 8, you also need to understand that the phone has front-speakers. The phone is IP67 rated for water-resistant, which is a welcome move.
The Pixel 2 XL gets many things right; however, get ready to say bye to the headphone jack. The debate is still on whether Google has done the right thing by removing the standard headphone jack. I don’t see it as a major issue – after all, people are fast adopting Bluetooth headphones. Or else, settle for a USB Type-C dongle. Additionally, you can consider buying Google Pixel Buds, which has been announced at the same event. At $159, Google Pixel Buds are equipped to live-translate languages. Plus, they support Google Assistant out of the box.
The squeeze gesture is an interesting feature on the Pixel 2 XL. Similar to the HTC U11, they have pressure-sensitive sides, and a simple squeeze of the phone will launch the Assistant.
The Pixel 2 XL is more advanced not because it gets an updated hardware. The phone shines in the display department, as it sports a 6-inch panel with a ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2560 x 1312. Based on what I saw in my brief hands-on, the QHD screen is crisp and detailed. I will have a deeper look at the screen once I get the review unit.
Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Hardware, software and battery
As expected from a flagship phone, Google Pixel 2 XL has got top-notch specifications. You’ll find a Snapdragon 835 paired with 4GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The bump in the storage is appreciated — the original Pixel XL had 32GB storage for the base unit. But, of course, the lack of a microSD slot will disappoint Android fans. In my short time with the phone, it felt fast and zippy. I’m not expecting the phone to slow down during multi-taking, or while playing heavy-duty games. The original Pixel XL came with a Snapdragon 821 processor, and we’re hoping the performance on the Pixel 2 XL will be much better.
Google Pixel 2 XL runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. You can expect fast boot-times, optimised background usage, and a slew of Pixel-only software features. Google has layered a Pixel Launcher over the top of Android 8.0 Oreo, giving users a few neat tricks. For instance, the search bar now sits below the icons, and there’s a new calendar widget that dynamically changes to show upcoming events and weather. The battery on the Pixel 2 XL has been upgraded to 3,520mAh over 3,450mAh in the original Pixel XL.
Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Camera
Unlike the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2 XL has a single camera lens. The 12MP shooter takes advantage of optical image stabilisation, plus a wider f/1.7 aperture that will let more light, resulting in better photographs. And yes, there’s also a portrait mode which according to the company uses machine learning to blur the background behind the subject. On the front, Google went with an 8MP selfie camera.
Google Pixel 2 XL first impressions: Early Verdict
Google Pixel 2 XL appears to be a fine device in a sea of premium smartphones. I never liked the design of the original Pixel XL; it was too outdated. However, with the Pixel 2 XL, Google has done many things right. I have high praises for the Pixel 2 XL’s camera, but I will need to spend more time with the device to get to know how it has changed from its predecessor. The testing point for Google Pixel 2 XL will be its high-price, especially in a market like India where Apple and Samsung command a lion’s share in the premium segment. The Pixel 2 XL isn’t cheap. It starts at Rs 73,000 and goes up to Rs 82,000 for the top-end model. Thankfully, India is among the first wave of countries to get both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, considering Google sees India as an important market.
Disclaimer: The author is in San Francisco on the invite of Google India, which is paying for accommodation, travel.
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App