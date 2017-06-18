Google Pixel 2 with slim bezels, dual rear camera setup imagined in concept video

This is what the Pixel 2 might look like when it arrives later this year (Image Credit: DBS Designing) This is what the Pixel 2 might look like when it arrives later this year (Image Credit: DBS Designing)

It’s being speculated that the next-generation Pixel smartphone would be a major overhaul of the current model, and this concept by DBS Designing imagines the Pixel 2 to eliminate the chunky design.

A good look at the concept device reveals a big design change. The designer imagines the Pixel 2 to ditch a two-tone glass and metal back, in favor of a metal and glass body. The concept video created by DBS Designing envisions the Pixel 2, featuring thin side bezels, just like LG G6. Those thick top and bottoms bezels are gone, and there’s a good chance Google might want to get rid of the chunky Pixel design.

With the Pixel 2 rumoured to sport a near bezel-less front, it’s no surprise to see that most of the concept renders rightly focused on the speculated design change. Additionally, the concept imagines that a fingerprint scanner will be found on the rear of the device, similar to the original Pixel phone. That means the Pixel 2 might not have a fingerprint scanner embedded into the display.

As for the camera, the concept shows off a 12-megapixel dual rear setup being stacked vertically. There’s a big chance to see this happening. The designer also predicts the Pixel 2 to eliminate a 3.5 headphone jack. Given that Apple has already ditched a headphone jack from the iPhone 7 series, it’s now Google’s turn to eliminate a headphone jack from the Pixel 2.

Speaking of the hardware, the concept phone seems to pack the latest specifications.The Pixel 2 will likely to come with a 5.7-inch QHD display, octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 7-megapixel front-facing shooter, 3,800mAh battery with fast charging support, IP68 water and dust resistant and will be the first phone to ship with Android O.

In all likely hood, the smartphone in question is simply a mere concept. Still, the phone in the video might reveal a lot about Google Pixel 2 based on leaks and rumours, which shows a narrow bezels on the top and bottom, elimination of a headphone jack, and presence of dual rear cameras. Either way, nothing is certain when Google reveals the Pixel 2 which the company is expected to launch in sometime later this year.

