Google Pixel 2 with Android O, squeezable Active Edge feature revealed in new FCC filing

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are in the works, and leaks around the two premium devices show no signs of stopping. Now, a new FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing strongly suggests that Pixel 2 will be made by HTC. The document reveals features of the upcoming smartphone as well, including HTC U11-like Edge Sensors for Pixel 2.

Google Pixel 2, listed with product ID NM8G011A, is pegged to run the latest Android 8.0.1 O software along with August security patch. Google is expected to roll out the final version of Android O sometime in August, and tipster Evan Blass predicts August 21 as the launch date. The search giant recently unveiled Developer Preview 4 of Android O, which is at version 8.0.0.

Google Pixel 2 will have Edge Sensors like we saw in HTC U11, expect that they’ll most likely be called ‘Active Edge’ in the next-generation Google device. Unlike Edge Sensors, which allowed users to squeeze the smartphone to perform a number of tasks like open apps, camera, Gmail etc; Active Edge in Pixel 2 will simply launch Google Assistant on squeeze. Active Edge feature has been spotted in the new “Languages, input & gestures” setting.

More details about the processor and internal storage have been revealed in the FCC filing as well. Google Pixel 2 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 64GB ROM.

Google Pixel 2, which has reportedly been codenamed ‘walleye’, was previously revealed in an image by Blass on Twitter. The picture reveals thick bezels on top and bottom of the Pixel 2, and there’s no dual rear camera setup. “Google’s 2017 Pixel forgoes increasingly-common flagship features,” Blass’ tweet read. The Pixel 2 could have the same two-tone metal and glass back, like we saw in Google Pixel.

Google Pixel XL 2, on the other hand, will reportedly be manufactured by LG. Android Police posted a rendered image of the Pixel XL 2, and the smartphone is pegged to sport a 6-inch AMOLED display made by LG with an aspect ratio of 2:1. The successor of Pixel XL is rumoured to come with squeezable frame as well. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement to know more about the upcoming Google Pixel devices.

