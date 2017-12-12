Google Pixel 2 update brings Augmented Reality stickers, new features to Assistant

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Android Oreo 8.1 update brings AR stickers. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Android Oreo 8.1 update brings AR stickers.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are getting a new update from the company, and this includes the much talked about Augmented Reality stickers, which will now be a part of the camera app. Google Android Oreo 8.1.0 update is now rolling out to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The update is around 522 MB in size.

Of course, the big feature is the addition of the AR stickers to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google has revealed in the past that the new Pixel 2 series is calibrated for AR and these virtual stickers are supposed to ensure a more fun experience on the Pixel 2 camera. The AR stickers work in a fashion similar how live filters work on apps like Snapchat, Instagram. The stickers are part of the camera app on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL after the new update.

Google’s AR stickers will include characters from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi film with characters like BB-8 and R2-D2. There are also characters from Netflix’s popular show Stranger Things with users getting the option of adding characters like Eleven, the Demogorgon, etc. The AR stickers will also include animated AR balloons, cake, and champagne for a New Year’s Party as well.

In order to try out the AR stickers, a user just has to open the camera app, switch to AR Stickers mode and choose a sticker pack. Once these are picked, a user can then drop them into the scene. Users can move, resize and rotate the stickers as well. The AR stickers will interact with other characters in the scene as well. Google will release more AR Sticker packs, says the company.

The Android Oreo 8.1 update also adds the Google Lens to the Assistant on the Pixel 2 series. A user can now just activate the Assistant and Lens will be one of the options. The Lens will identify landmarks, a famous painting, etc and give information to the user in real-time. Google Assistant on Pixel 2 will also give users the option of broadcast their voice from the phone to the Google Home devices. The Assistant also gets support for new languages, including Spanish and Italian.

Finally, Android Oreo 8.1 comes with SmartSelect, which recognises text when long pressed, highlights the relevant words, and then recommends a next logical step via a suggested app. For instance, it will take a user to the Google Maps app, if it detects that an address was copied. Google says this feature is powered by machine learning. SmartSelect can recognise addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and more.

