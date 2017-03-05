Google Pixel 2 to launch this year with ‘premium’ price: Report

Google Pixel will be getting a sequel in 2017, and it’s going to be a premium phone. Google Pixel will be getting a sequel in 2017, and it’s going to be a premium phone.

Looks like Google Pixel 2 is coming, after all. That’s according to Rick Osterloh, who heads up Google’s hardware division. During an interview, Osterloh told AndroidPIT that Google Pixel will be getting a sequel in 2017, and it’s going to be a premium smartphone.

Talking to the website, Osterloh is quoted as saying: “There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it… “You can count on a successor this year, even if you don’t hear a date from me now.” The executive confirmed that there will be a new Pixel smartphone, but he didn’t specify when it will going to hit the market.

There have been reports in the media claiming Google to launch a low-end Pixel smartphone in the market. However, Osterloh confirmed that the company will stay in the top-tier, premium segment. That means Google will not going to launch an affordable Pixel smartphone in the near future. This isn’t surprising considering the Pixel devices are aimed at the upper segment, where Apple continues to perform exceptionally well with its iOS devices.

The Pixel 2 rumour mill is heating up especially as 2017 will mark the release of the second-generation smartphone. The Pixel and Pixel XL were announced and released in October 2016, so we’re now anticipating the release of the Pixel 2.

As of now, we still don’t know much about the Pixel 2, but we can expect the device to be way better than its predecessor. We can assume it will have a curve bezel-less design, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, and again come with a non-expandable internal storage. It’s being said that the Pixel 2 will feature a waterproof design for the first time. Plus, the second-generation Pixel smartphone will get improved camera optics. In addition, Google Pixel 2 might be the first smartphone to run Android 8.0 Oreo, the next version of the Android mobile OS.

