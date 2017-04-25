Google Pixel 2 smartphones will come with Snapdragon 835 processor: Report

Google is said to be working on three new smartphones code named muskie, walleye and taimen. They will run on Snapdragon 835 processor, according to a report. Google is said to be working on three new smartphones code named muskie, walleye and taimen. They will run on Snapdragon 835 processor, according to a report.

Google is planning to launch not two, but three smartphone in 2017, code names of which have been leaked previously. Now according to a report in Winfuture, all variants of Google Pixel smartphones will come with Snapdragon 835 processor. The information was spotted on Android Open Source Project.

The search giant is said to be working on smartphones code named muskie, walleye and taimen. While muskie and walleye are expected to be successors to Google Pixel and Pixel XL respectively, there’s little information about taimen. Reports suggest muskie and walleye will be normal-sized version of Pixel 2 series with 5-inch and 5.5-inch display respectively.

Google taimen, on the other hand, could feature a much bigger screen size. Previously, a report in Droid-Life talked about how muskie and walleye are the code names for the two Pixel 2 series phones, but taimen appears to be a much bigger version.

Google has already confirmed it is working on a Pixel 2 series, and the new smartphones are expected to undergo a massive design change. The company is said to ditch the half-glass and half-aluminium design that we saw on the original Pixel smartphones. Further, Google will stick to premium pricing with Pixel 2 just like the original Pixel series.

Google Pixel smartphones have been pitched as a challenger to the ‘premium’ iPhone. The original Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL were launched in October 2016. The smartphones run Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 with 4GB RAM and 32/128GB of storage. Google Pixel and Pixel XL get 12.3MP primary camera along with an 8MP front shooter. The smaller Pixel device comes with a 5-inch AMOLED display, while the larger Pixel XL sports a 5.5-inch display.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd