Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 won’t feature Snapdragon 836 SoC: Report

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will not be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC, according to a report in XDA Developers. It quotes ‘extremely reliable sources’ who’ve told the site that ‘there will not be Qualcomm Snapdragon 836’. “According to our source, the Snapdragon 836 is not the next premium SoC that will be offered by Qualcomm for its partners,” the report read. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are said to feature the latest Snapdragon 835 mobile platform.

Previously, noted tipster Evan Blass had put out a tweet saying Google’s next-generation smartphones will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC. Following the latest report, he posted another tweet saying he stands by his claim as he hasn’t heard anything further from his sources since his initial tweet on the matter. “Re: SD836, I haven’t heard anything further since my initial tweet, and since the source has proven accurate time after time, I stand by it,” the tweet read.

Further, the XDA report notes that, in fact, there couldn’t be a Snapdragon 836 at all and the successor to Snapdragon 835 could be named something else. Explaining the same, the site elaborated that while Qualcomm has opted for consecutive numbers for its SoCs in the past, this isn’t a trend that the company has held on to for all its offerings. Qualcomm has, in the past, introduced minor upgrades to its Snapdragon 800, Snapdragon 820 with Snapdragon 801 and Snapdragon 821 respectively. However, it let go of the practice with Snapdragon 810.

“That does not mean that Qualcomm doesn’t have another SoC planned for Q4 2017 or Q1 2018, though, as we cannot confirm with this source if the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the next premium offering from Qualcomm,” added the report.

Re: SD836, I haven’t heard anything further since my initial tweet, and since the source has proven accurate time after time, I stand by it. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 6, 2017

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will make a debut on October 5, according to Blass. This is the same time-frame when the search giant launched its first-generation of Pixel smartphones last year. Google Pixel 2, which is codenamed ‘walleye’ is said to be manufactured by HTC and it could come with squeezable ‘Edge Sensors’ like we saw on HTC U11. However, the ‘Edge Sensors’ will likely be called ‘Active Edge’ in the new Google phone and will reportedly launch Google Assistant on squeeze.

In is unclear if the Pixel 2 will get a bezel-less display or stick with a screen that will have prominent bezels. Other expected features include Android Oreo, the same two-tone metal and glass back that we saw in Google Pixel, and 64GB ROM.

Google Pixel XL 2, on the other hand, could be made by LG. It is said to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 2:1. According to a report in Android Police, the Pixel XL 2 could have also have the Active Edge and the same metal and glass design. Google Pixel XL 2 will have extremely thins bezels with a prominent 3D glass design, a 5.99-inch 1440p OLED display, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Google has codenamed the Pixel XL 2 ‘taimen’.

