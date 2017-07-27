Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 CAD renders emerge online, shows missing headphone jack

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 might ditch a headphone jack. (Image of Pixel XL for representation) Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 might ditch a headphone jack. (Image of Pixel XL for representation)

Google hasn’t announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but rumours of the phones are already running wild. As we’re getting closer to the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, a new concept video has surfaced that renders some of the most prominent rumours surrounding the upcoming devices.

In collaboration with MySmartPrice, Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @Onleaks on Twitter, provides the 3D renders of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, showcasing every angle, corner of the two devices. One of the loud rumours that we’ve hearing about the phones is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack. As claimed by @Onleaks, the smartphones won’t see a headphone jack. Looks like Google will follow Apple’s footsteps by doing away with the 3.5mm headphone jack from the next-generation Pixel devices.

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 weren’t the most appealing smartphones in terms of design. New renders show that the upcoming phones won’t get a major design change. Instead the design will see a minor tweaking. As previously speculated, the Pixel 2 will have a smaller 4.99-inch display, whereas the Pixel XL 2 might come with a large 5.99-inch screen. Though we can expect thinner bezels, but the phones are expected to share the same design language.

According to @MySmartPrice, the Pixel 2 will roughly measure 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8mm, while the larger Pixel will measure in at 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9mm. That makes the devices a slightly taller and wider than the previous generation models. The renders also confirms that the devices will get a slightly protruding camera, a two-tone rear finish, and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Aside from this, both Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are said to get improve specifications, perhaps regarding the processor. Reports in the past have claimed that the phones will get a Snapdragon 836, which is said to deliver a slightly better performance. Evidently, the Snapdragon 836 will have the same GPU and CPU combinations, but it will have higher clock speeds. Rumours also claim that LG has been building the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, rather than HTC, which built the first Pixel devices. As per a recent report, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 devices have been codenamed “Walleye” and “Muskie.

