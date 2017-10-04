Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch: Live stream starts 9.30 pm IST, what to expect, etc

Google Pixel 2 XL in this leaked image. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch tonight at 9.30 pm IST. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks Twitter) Google Pixel 2 XL in this leaked image. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch tonight at 9.30 pm IST. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks Twitter)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will be launched tonight by the company along with the Home Mini speaker, a new DayDream VR headset, Google Pixelbook, which is a new more expensive Chromebook. The Pixel 2 smartphones will be the highlight of this event, which will also be streamed live on YouTube. Here are all the details on the live stream, timing, devices, specifications, etc.

Google Pixel 2 launch: What time is the launch for India, how to watch live?

Google Pixel 2 live stream will start at 9.00 AM PDT (Pacific Time) and this is around 9.30 pm IST. Last year’s Pixel launch took place at the same time. Google Pixel’s 2 launch will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel and the link for this is already live. Users can either watch the event straight from the YouTube app or via the website on a desktop browser.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Specifications, Expected Price in India?

According to leaks, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage versions. Last year, Google had opted for only two versions: 32GB and 128GB storage, but it could bump up the storage this time. The rear camera will also remain at 12MP for both the phones, though Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s camera could have a serious software upgrade.

Based on leaked images, Google Pixel 2 won’t have a bezel-less or 18:9 aspect ratio display, but the Pixel 2 XL will likely have one. The bigger Pixel 2 will have a 6-inch display with QHD+ resolution, according to the leaks. Also Google will stick with the two tone design of half metal and half glass on the back.

Coming to the expected India pricing, Google Pixel’s price was confirmed at the time of the US launch itself, and the same pattern could be followed this time as well. Google Pixel started at Rs 57,000 in India and the higher Pixel XL was priced at Rs 66,000 for the base variant, going up all the way to Rs 76,000 for the 128GB version.

Given that Pixel is a premium smartphone, we expect the pricing in India to be on the higher side for the Pixel 2 series as well. Leaks put the starting price of Pixel 2 at $649 and $800+ for the Pixel 2 XL. With taxes, etc the India pricing will likely be higher.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: When will it be available in India?

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL should be made available in India in October itself, though sales might not start just now and could take some time. Reports have also said the Pixel 2 XL with the 18:9 aspect ratio might go on sale only in November. Google has already started advertising for the Pixel 2 series in India.

What else will Google launch at the event?

Google Home Mini speaker, a new Google Chromebook called Pixelbook, and a new DayDream VR headset are also going to be revealed at the event. The Google Home Speaker is not officially sold in India, and we’ll have to see if this time around the company changes this. The Home Mini speaker has been leaked online in images.

A product called Google Clips, which could be a 360-degree camera accessory has also been spotted online. Again more will be revealed once the Google event takes place.

