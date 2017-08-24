Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to launch on October 5: Report

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be launched with upcoming Snapdragon 836 processor on October 5, reveals a new report. (Image source :Evan Blass/Twitter) Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be launched with upcoming Snapdragon 836 processor on October 5, reveals a new report. (Image source :Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be launched with upcoming Snapdragon 836 processor on October 5, revealed tipster Evan Blass in a tweet. “Google’s second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC’s, will be unveiled on October 5th,” the tweet read. Previous reports claimed that Google will announce its next-generation Pixel devices around the same time-frame when it unveiled Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones last year. Now Blass seems to have confirmed the launch date as October 5, though there’s no official confirmation.

As for the processor, Qualcomm is reportedly gearing up to launch its Snapdragon 836 as a minor upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. Snapdragon 836 is rumored be an Octa-core processor, with clock speeds of up to 2.5 GHz octa-core. The GPU will be clocked at 740 Mhz. To recall, Snapdragon 821, which offered 10 per cent performance increase over Snapdragon 820, was released last year in July.

Google Pixel 2 (codenamed ‘walleye’)will be manufactured by HTC, while the bigger Pixel XL 2 is said to be made by LG. Ahead of the launch, numerous leaks surrounding the device have surfaced online. Talking about Google Pixel 2, we’ve seen conflicting reports on whether the smartphone will feature a bezel-less display or stick with a screen that will have prominent bezels.

Google Pixel 2 was earlier spotted in a FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing and the document suggests that the upcoming phone will include HTC U11-like Edge Sensors and run Android Oreo. The Edge Sensors in the Pixel 2 will likely be called ‘Active Edge’ and will reportedly launch Google Assistant on squeeze.

Google’s second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC’s, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Blass has earlier tweeted out an image of the Pixel 2 as well. Going by the picture, Pixel 2 could feature thick bezels on top and bottom, and there won’t be a dual rear camera setup. Further, the Pixel 2 could have the same two-tone metal and glass back, like we saw in Google Pixel. Other features include 64GB ROM.

Google Pixel XL 2, which is codenamed ‘taimen’, is said to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display made by LG, with an aspect ratio of 2:1. According to a report in Android Police, the Pixel XL 2 could have also have the Active Edge feature and the same metal and glass design as seen on Google’ previous-generation Pixel phones. Other expected features of Google Pixel Xl 2 include extremely thins bezels with a prominent 3D glass design, a 5.99-inch 1440p OLED display, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

