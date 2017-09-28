Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL specifications leaked ahead of October 4 event

Google is planning to launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at an event on October 4 in San Francisco. (Image of Google Pixel XL for representation) Google is planning to launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at an event on October 4 in San Francisco. (Image of Google Pixel XL for representation)

The next-generation Pixel smartphones are around the corner, as the company is likely to unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4 in San Francisco. Now both phones have been leaked again alongwith the specifications, thanks to a report from Android Authority.

The report claims the Pixel 2 XL will feature a curved Quad HD display, which also sport a wide colour gamut. The Pixel 2, on the other, is said to sport a Full HD panel, just like its predecessor. Also, both phones will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 sheet for extra protection and they will ship with IP67 certification for water and dust resistant protection. As speculated for a while now, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest mobile SoC from Qualcomm.

Android Authority’s source also indicates that Google will rebrand the camera on the upcoming devices, it will allegedly be known as ‘Pixel Cameras’ with Optical image stabalization. Though it’s not clear if both the phones will be equipped with OIS. It’s been indicated that the Pixel 2 XL will be backed by a 3520mAh battery, while the Pixel 2 will get a smaller, 2700mAh cell. In terms of storage, both phones will either get 64GB or 128GB storage. Neither of the devices will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and both of them might come with dual stereo speakers.

Interestingly, an E-SIM card will be included in the Pixel 2 XL, which will allow it to connect to different networks without the need to replace a SIM card, akin to Apple Watch Series 3. The source also reveals the high-end Pixel 2 XL will come with an Active Edge feature on the left side of the phone that lets you squeeze the phone to launch Google Assistant or to mute calls. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on both the phones.

Google is planning to launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at an event on October 4. The Pixel 2 XL is said to be manufactured by LG, while the Pixel 2 will likely to be made by HTC. The company last week announced it bought HTC’s Pixel team for $1.1 billion. Besides the two new smartphones, the software giant is expected to unveil a high-end Chromebook and a miniature version of Google Home.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd