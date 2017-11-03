Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: Reliance Jio offering benefits worth Rs 22,999

Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 22,999 to people who purchase Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 22,999 to people who purchase Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

This includes one year of unlimited Jio voice and data (750GB) worth Rs 9,999, Rs 8,000 cashback on HDFC credit card EMI as well as additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. The offer can be availed from from October 27 to January 24. Cash back will be credited to user's HDFC card account within 90 days of purchase.

Reliance Jio Pixel plan is complimentary with every Google Pixel X, Pixel 2 XL purchased via Reliance Digital Store, Jio.com, or Jio store. Apart from free local, STD, roaming voice calls to any network in India, the plan also gives 750GB worth of 4G data, unlimited local and national SMS, plus subscription of Jio apps for 360 days. Post purchasing Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, users will have to put in their Jio SIM in SIM slot one of their new Pixel 2 device. The company will then validate IMEI number after which voucher worth Rs 9,999 will be activated on their phone.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were launched at an event in San Francisco on October 4. Pre-orders for both phones began from October 27 on Flipkart. People can purchase Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offline as well via Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales and other offline retail stores across India.

Google Pixel 2 with 64GB ROM is priced at Rs 61,000, while the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 70,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL costs Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant will set you back to Rs 82,000. The Pixel 2 is available in India from November 1, while the Pixel 2 XL will hit the shelves from November 15.

Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, it packs 4GB RAM. Google Pixel 2 comes with a 12MP rear camera having f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for videos. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.4 aperture.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL features a larger 6-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It gets a QHD+ pOLED screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and packs a 3520 mAh battery.

Both smartphones get a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating with an ‘Always-on’ display. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users can launch Google Assistant by giving the phone a squeeze, and the feature is called Active Edge. Both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and the same two-tone back that we saw on the original Pixel series. The devices come with IP67-certification, which makes the phones water and dust resistant.

