Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: Price, storage options, rendered images leaked ahead of October 4 launch

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be unveiled by the search giant an an event on October 4. Ahead of the launch, Droid Life has put out storage variants, colour options, and pricing details of the upcoming smartphones along with rendered images of the devices. First up, the two smartphones seem to be following the same design language as the original Pixel devices. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 Xl are expected to have the same two-tone back cover and a circular fingerprint scanner.

According to the report, Pixel 2 XL is the official name for the larger screen-sized phone and it will be made by LG. It is said to come in two colour variants – one with a combination of black and white back cover and another with an all-black cover. Google Pixel 2 XL will reportedly be available in 64GB or 128GB storage variants, priced at $849 and $949 respectively. On conversion, the price of Pixel 2 XL (64GB) comes to around Rs 54,600.

HTC-made Pixel 2, on the other hand, is expected to come in three colour variants – blue, black, and white. The smartphone will start at $649 (Rs 41,700 approx) for the 64GB option and $749 (Rs 48,000 approx).

Google has started putting out billboards in the US and posting advertisements on its search home page for the next-generation Pixel devices. The company also put out a teaser video suggesting the new phones will have a superior camera, a more efficient battery, and a smarter Google Assistant. Google has already made it clear that its Pixel line-up of smartphones are premium devices and will compete with flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung etc. Google Pixel 2 will be up against the likes of Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will pack Snapdragon 835 processor, and both the devices will have an AMOLED display. Another interesting feature of Pixel 2 is that it could come with squeezable sides as seen on HTC U11. The smartphone will reportedly have prominent bezels on the sides and a 5-inch screen. It is codenamed ‘Taimen’.

Google Pixel 2 XL has codenamed ‘‘Walleye’ and it could have an edge-to-edge Infinity display made by LG. The screen size is said to be 5.99-inches with 18:9 aspect ratio. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are said to ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, and both the phones are said to stick with the same 12MP rear camera as seen the original Pixel devices, though software tweaks are expected.

