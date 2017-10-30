Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL owners facing audio issues while recording video

Google Pixel 2 XL may have an audio issue while recording videos, according to new reports. Google Pixel 2 XL may have an audio issue while recording videos, according to new reports.

Google Pixel 2 XL may have an audio issue while recording videos. Some users reported that they have been facing issues in audio while recording a video. Google’s Pixel user community is flooded with several posts complaining about an audio issue on the Pixel 2 XL while recording videos.

Evidently, there’s a little distortion in audio when recording a video. One of the users wrote,”My new Pixel 2 XL sound quality is very bad when I am shooting a video. The sound seems like I am in a tin can very high pitch. One of Google’s community manager acknowledged the issue and said, “Does this happen all the time, or only in certain environments? If it happens only occasionally, then there might be something software related that is interfering with the way audio is getting recorded. If it happens all the time, then it might be a hardware issue, unfortunately.

At the moment, the issue is software related. According to a CNET report, Google is fully aware of the issue and a software update will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Given the fact that the Pixel 2 XL is a flagship device, such issues should not be dismissed so easily.

Meanwhile, a few users have reported that Android Audio is crashing while using it on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Some users have posted the issue on Google’s Product Forums (via Android Police). One of the users wrote,” I just got my Pixel 2 XL and had been using it to and from work (10ish minute drive) but went on a longer 2+ hour drive and was having issues. Android Auto will just close randomly and the only way to get it back up is to unplug and replug the phone into the car. This happens when using Google Play Music and also with Google Maps open. After it crashes it will sometimes crash again right after plugging it in and the interface popping up or sometimes it will take 15, 20, or 30 minutes”. It seems that Android Auto team is aware about the problem and we can expect an update on the same.

