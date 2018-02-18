Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL owners complain of poor battery life after February security update

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are reporting multiple issues after Google’s February security update. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are reporting multiple issues after Google’s February security update.

Some Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners are reporting issues with poor battery life and warm phones. One Reddit and Google’s Pixel forums, there are several complaints from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners about their phones overheating. Additionally, many Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners have observed that the battery on their phones is running out quickly.

The issue seems to appear from Google’s February security update, which arrived earlier this month. A user named Sudharshan Sarang says his phone warms up to a temperature of as high as 45-degree Celsius. He further adds that his screen on time has been reduced to 30 per cent. Reddit is exploding with such posts from angry Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners.

“I recently updated my Pixel 2 to the latest security patch. I’ve checked it’s not a recently downloaded app, I’ve uninstalled all the apps I downloaded before it started getting hot just to check.It gets fairly warm almost instantly after starting to use it, within about a minute or so of anything really. Anyone got any advice? Battery life seems unaffected”, one user wrote.

It’s not clear how many users are affected at this point of time, though not users have been facing these issues. Google is yet to comment on the issue. However, we expect Google to address it as early as possible.

Ever since Google launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in November, both phones have been plagued with multiple issues. From a defective screen to hissing sound, the list of problems related to the two phones just aren’t slowing down

#GooglePixel shipments continue to grow, but they still represent a tiny portion of the smartphone market pic.twitter.com/W6FVZlYOlC — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) February 12, 2018

Google reportedly shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones in 2017, according to IDC research director Francisco Jeronimo. The company might have performed better as a new player in the smartphone business – but overall the Pixel 2 sales aren’t great.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd