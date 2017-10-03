Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL October 4 launch event: How to watch live stream, what to expect, and more

Google Pixel 2 launch event will be hosted by the search giant in San Francisco on October 4. Here’s how to watch livestream. Google Pixel 2 launch event will be hosted by the search giant in San Francisco on October 4. Here’s how to watch livestream.

Google is gearing up to announce its next-generation of Pixel smartphones at an event in San Francisco. Along with Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the search giant is rumoured to unveil a slew of products including PixelBook, Pixel Pen, Google Daydream View 2, and Home Mini. Last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL were made by the company, with HTC as the OEM. This time around, Pixel 2 will reportedly be made by HTC, while the higher-end Pixel 2 XL is being manufactured by LG.

Google will host a livestream for the October 4 event via its official YouTube page. Here’s how to watch the launch event live, what to expect, and more:

Google Pixel 2 launch event: When and where is it?

Google Pixel 2 launch event will be hosted by the search giant in San Francisco on October 4. Interestingly, the ‘Made by Google’ Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones were unveiled exactly year ago, on October 4 2016. Last year, the company also launched Google Assistant, Google Home, Google WiFi router, 4K Chromecast Ultra and Daydream VR headset at the event.

Google Pixel 2 launch event: Timings and how to watch livestream?

Google Pixel 2 launch event will be start at 9:00 am PDT (Pacific Time), which is around 9:30 PM IST (India Standard Time). The search giant will livetsream the event through the official YouTube channel for the company. Google hasn’t specified hardware requirements for watching the event, which means anyone who has access to YouTube should be able to view it.

Google Pixel 2 launch event: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are successors to company’s Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones. We’ve come to know quite a few things about the upcoming devices ahead of launch, thanks to leaks. Interestingly, Google has agreed to buy HTC’s engineering team that designed the original Pixel phones for $1.1 billion.

Google Pixel 2 is said to come with the same Edge Sense feature that we saw on HTC U11 which will be the highlight of the device. However, Edge Sense will reportedly be called Active Edge in Pixel 2 and will launch Google Assistant on squeeze.

In terms of design, the Pixel 2 will look similar to the original Pixel with minor upgrades. It is rumoured to get the same two-tone finish, rounded corners and similar size. Reports hint at thick bezles on top and bottom, and absence of dual camera setup. Other specifications include a Full HD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo. It could come in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB.

Google Pixel 2 XL, which is company’s answer to the likes of Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, will get LG-made AMOLED Infinity QHD display with a screen size of 5.99-inch. Apart from a bezel-less display, it will pack the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The phone will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Google Pixel 2 XL, which is company's answer to the likes of Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, will get LG-made AMOLED Infinity QHD display with a screen size of 5.99-inch.

As for the price, Pixel 2 could start at $649 (Rs 42,460 approx) for the 64GB storage option. The 128GB storage option is said to be priced at $749 (Rs 49,003 approx). Google Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, could start at $849 (Rs 55,554 approx) for the base storage model and $949 (Rs 62,008 approx) for the top-end storage variant.

Google Pixel 2 launch event: Google PixelBook and Pixel Pen

Google PixelBook is company’s high-end Chromebook which will sport a premium metal design, and support new pressure-sensitive stylus called Pixel Pen. According to report, users will be able to fold PixelBook into a tablet. However, the highlight here could be addition of Google Assistant to Chromebooks. Yes, for the very first time, the search giant could announce support of its voice-assistant for Chromebooks.

Google PixelBook could start at $1,199 (Rs 78,444 approx) for the base model with 128GB storage. Other expected variants include, one with 256GB storage and another with 512GB of storage. The Pixelbook will most likely run on Chrome OS.

Google Pixel 2 launch event: Google Daydream View 2 and Home Mini

Google is also planning to upgrade its last year’s Daydream View headset. The new VR headset which will be most likely called Daydream View 2, could come in new colour variants and a motion controller. Not much is know about the Daydream View 2 at this point of time.

Google Home Mini will be company’s affordable speaker, and an answer to Amazon’s Echo Dot. The Mini home speaker could be smaller in size when compared to Google Home, unveiled last year, and will ship with Google Assistant built-in. It could priced as low as $49 (Rs 3205 approx).

