Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL get offline discount, price starts at Rs 49,999

Google Pixel 2 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999, under the company’s Festive Offer. Notably, Pixel 2 series price in India starts at Rs 61,000 for the base 64GB storage model of Pixel 2. Google’s latest offer on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones can be availed at the company’s retail offline partners across India from January 10 to January 14. Meanwhile, Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) gets Rs 11,001 off and will sell at Rs 61,000. The offers were first reported by Gadgets 360.

Google Pixel 2 with 128GB storage also gets a discount of Rs 11,001 and it will be available at Rs 58,999. The higher-end variant of Pixel 2 XL can be bought at Rs 70,999, down from Rs 82,000. Additionaly, people will get a cashback of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Do note the cashback offer is limited to Pixel 2 XL. Those buying Pixel 2 will get cashback worth Rs 8,000. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL can be purchased with no-cost EMI option as well, for up to 12 months.

Other offers include 120GB data from Airtel for six months. To be eligible for the free data, Airtel prepaid users will have to recharge with monthly pack of Rs 549, while postpaid users need to get monthly rental plan of Rs 649. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users can check for the free data as well as activate the offer via My Airtel app.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the company’s latest flagship smartphones that were launched in October. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL haven’t had the best response since launch, with users worldwide complaining of several issues with the devices. Pixel 2 XL’s display has had screen burn-in issues, and there have been problems with audio recording in the video camera, etc. Still, the camera on Pixel 2 series smartphones is one of the best, when compared to competitors.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB RAM. There’s 12MP rear camera on-board and portrait mode is supported as well. The Pixel 2 has a smaller 5-inch full HD resolution display, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2K display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

