Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launched: Price in India, specifications, and everything you need to know

Google has taken the wraps off the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at a special hardware event in San Francisco. As soon as the event got over, Google was quick to reveal how much the two phones will end up costing in India. Google Pixel 2 will cost Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 71,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL costs Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant will set you back by Rs 82,000.

Both phones will be available online through exclusively Flipkart. The phones will also be available across leading retail channels, with over 1000+ stores in the country. The Pixel 2 will be available for sale starting November 1, while the Pixel 2 XL will hit the retail shelves starting November 15.

Out of the two smartphones, Google Pixel 2 targets the regular crowd. It has been made a bit sleeker, but the phone largely looks like the original Pixel. The device has the same two-tone finish, and the fingerprint sits on the back. While things get far more interesting with the Pixel 2 XL, which now comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, Pixel 2 gets a 5-inch Full HD display and the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Both come packing a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. As usual, there’s no option to expand the internal storage. They also get dual-frontal speakers, USB Type-C connectivity and a new Android launcher. The two devices also get a 12MP single camera lens. The big addition is the OIS, as well as a wider f/1.7 aperture lens.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL succeeds the Pixel and Pixel XL that came out last year. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL takes the centerstage in the company’s hardware portfolio, which also includes the Pixelbook, Google Home Max and Home Mini, Daydream View 2 and Google Clips.

