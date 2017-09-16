Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch on October 4, ads spotted on search homepage

Google has started advertising for the launch event that it is hosting on October 4, where it will likely unveil Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Google has started advertising for the launch event that it is hosting on October 4, where it will likely unveil Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Google has started advertising for the launch event that it is hosting on October 4, where it will likely unveil Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Google Search homepage has a new linked message beneath the search bar that reads, “Ask more of your phone, 4 Oct.” Clicking on the link takes users to company’s ‘Made By Google’ marketing page. As of now, the page has a message that says – Thinking about changing phones? Stay tuned for more on 4 October. People who want to be notified about the same can put in their email address, country and click on ‘Submit’.

Google had earlier put out a promotional video suggesting that the next-generation Pixel devices will have a more efficient battery, superior camera, and a smarter Google Assistant. The search giant has already putting up billboards across the US teasing its October 4 launch. A billboard spotted at Boston with reads, “Ask more of your phone”, followed by the Google logo and a date of “Oct. 4” at the bottom.

Though Google’s new advertisements do not mention Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL anywhere, it is almost certain that the company will announce the successors Pixel deices on October 4. Interestingly, Google Pixel and Pixel Xl smartphones were unveiled on October 4 as well last year. At the moment, we still don’t know whether or not the devices will get the names Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, but we know quite a few things about the upcoming series thanks to leaks.

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have been code-named ‘Taimen’ and ‘Walleye’ respectively. Pixel 2 will be made by HTC, while the Pixel 2 XL will be manufactured by LG. Google Pixel 2 is said to have prominent bezels on sides and there won’t be a dual rear camera setup. It could get a 5.0-inch display. One of the highlights of Pixel 2 will be HTC U11-like squeezable sides, which could be used to launch Google Assistant on the phone.

Google Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand will have a taller 5.99-inch bezel-less display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both the smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor. According to a report in Droid Life, the Pixel 2 XL has been passed through the FCC’s testing process in the US. The filing reveals that the Pixel 2 XL will be made by LG and that the phone has a model number GO11C.

