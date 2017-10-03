Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch: This is what the new phones looks like

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL images leaked, launch take places on October 4 in San Francisco. The Pixel 2 XL is seen in this image. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks Twitter) Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL images leaked, launch take places on October 4 in San Francisco. The Pixel 2 XL is seen in this image. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks Twitter)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch will take place tomorrow, October 4 in San Francisco and ahead of that event, trusted tipster Evan Blass has revealed images of the two phones. Evan Blass put out images of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on his Twitter handle @evleaks, which give us a close look at Google’s upcoming phones. Previously with the Pixel and Pixel XL launch, Blass had also released images of the devices.

In a separate post on Venture Beat, Blass says Google Pixel will hit the stores first on October 19, while Google Pixel 2 XL will only be available from November 15 onwards. It looks like the pricing will start at $649 and $840 for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, according to earlier reports.

Google has insisted these are premium phones and given they aim to take on Apple’s iPhone series, the pricing also adopts a similar strategy. According to the Venture Beat report, Google Pixel 2 will have a standard 1080 p display with 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 2XL will support the 18:9 aspect ratio display and will have reduced side bezels.

Based on the leaked images, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL continue with two-toned design of half glass and half metal on the back, though this time it looks smoother. Google Pixel 2 XL doesn’t have a dual-rear camera either if one goes by the leaked image, and that a feature we’ve seen on all premium end flagships. Also the fingerprint scanner remains at the back of the device.

With the Google Pixel 2 XL, the display has very thin bezels, though this is not bezel-less from the side like the Note 8 or S8+ or the Apple iPhone X (Ten). The display style might remind some of the LG G6, which has what the company calls “Full Vision” Display. This is important because according to leaks, LG is supposed to be the manufacturer for the Pixel 2 XL smartphone, while HTC will manufacture the smaller Pixel 2.

The Google Pixel 2 XL definitely has a taller display compared to its smaller sibling. There’s no front home button on the device either. The Pixel 2 does have more prominent bezels on the top, bottom and sides in comparison to the bigger phone. According to leaks, other specifications of the Pixel series will include: Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB storage and 12MP rear camera.

Google will be streaming the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launch live on October 4 on their YouTube channel. Indianexpress.com will also be present live at the launch, so follow us for updates on the Pixel 2 series.

