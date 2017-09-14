Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch could happen on October 4, hints billboard

Google could launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. Google could launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4.

Google is planning to launch the next-generation Pixel 2 series later this year, and a new leak suggest the launch might happen on October 4. First spotted by a Droid Life reader, a billboard appeared in Boston with the tagline “Ask more of your phone”, followed by the Google logo and a date of “Oct. 4” at the bottom. It’s clear that Google has something to show off on October 4, and although the billboard doesn’t necessary indicate at the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Interestingly, the Pixel and Pixel XL were announced on October 4 last year, which means their successors might be shown to the press for the first time exactly after an year. But this shouldn’t surprise anyone, as Google has been rumoured to launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sometime in the month of October. The software giant has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Pixel 2 series, but the popular leakster Evan Blass had earlier predicted that the launch might happen on October 5.

At the moment, we still don’t know whether or not it will be known by the name of Pixel 2 series, but we know a lot about the upcoming smartphones. Google Pixel 2 smartphones have been code-named ‘Taimen’ and ‘Walleye’, respectively. Evidently the Pixel 2 will be made by HTC and the Pixel 2 XL will be manufactured by LG, although the design of both the phones will be ghastly different.

The Pixel 2 is said to have thick bezels and a smaller 5.0-inch display, whereas the Pixel 2 XL will be closer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S8 in terms of design. The latter phone will have a taller, 5.99-inch display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and not the rumoured Snapdragon 836 chip, which according to reports has been delayed till next year.

Meanwhile, Droid Life has also reported that the Pixel 2 XL has been passed through the FCC’s testing process in the US. The filing doesn’t show anything concrete about the phone, but it does reveal that the Pixel 2 XL will be made by LG. The phone has a model number GO11C, which is actually close to the Pixel 2’s GO11A. HTC’s filing last month revealed that the Pixel 2 will have squeezable sides, first seen on the company’s U 11 flagship earlier this year. Google’s second-generation Pixel 2 series will face stiff competition from Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, OnePlus 5, and Essential Phone.

Are you excited about the Pixel 2 series? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd