Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL India pre-orders start tonight: Here’s a list of offers on Flipkart

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL India pre-orders start October 26 at 12:00 AM. Ahead of registrations, Flipkart has listed the new Pixel 2 smartphones with exclusive pre-order offers. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers will get an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange of select smartphone models, and a guaranteed 50 per cent Buyback value. Other offers include Sennheiser headset worth Rs 11,990 for Re 1, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,389 per month, and Rs 8,000 cash back on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are company’s latest flagship smartphones, and the devices were globally launched at a special hardware event in San Francisco on October 4. Both the smartphone are exclusive to Flipkart in India, and the price starts at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB storage variant of Pixel 2. Google Pixel 2 with 128GB storage costs Rs 71,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL costs Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant will set you back by Rs 82,000.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will also be available across leading retail channels with over 1000+ offline stores in the country as well. The Pixel 2 will hit the shelves starting November 1, while the Pixel 2 XL will be available for sale beginning November 15. Google Pixel 2 will come in Black, White and Blue colour variants. In comparison, Pixel 2 XL has a Black only version as well as a Black and White version. Google is sticking with the two-tone finish on both phones.

Google Pixel 2 largely looks like the original Pixel in terms of design, though the new phone is a bit sleeker. Fingerprint scanner sits on the back. Google Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. In comparison, Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display and the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pack a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. There’s no option to expand the internal storage. Google will give unlimited storage for photos, videos at the highest resolution and these can be backed up to the Google Photos app. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also get dual-frontal speakers, USB Type-C connectivity and a new Android launcher.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature 12MP single camera lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture lens. Both the smartphone support ‘Portrait mode’ as well though there is no dual rear camera. Google is relying on software to achieve this affect. Both cameras have EIS and OIS as well for video. The front camera is 8MP.

