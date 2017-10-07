Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: Here’s why company ditched 3.5 mm headset jack

In terms of specifications, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices are powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. In terms of specifications, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices are powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM.

Google has ditched a 3.5 mm headset jack in its latest Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. However, the company believes that it hasn’t abandoned headset jack altogether, but simply moved on to a USB Type-C port for this functionality. Google’s Orrin took to company’s Pixel forum page to explain that USB Type-C standard is “becoming commonplace in the best phones and laptops of today”.

“Moving to the USB-C audio port with Pixel 2 allows us to provide a better audio and digital experience, as we move towards a bezel-less future,” Orrin wrote. He also put out a list of USB-C headphones that support digital audio, in a move to help Pixel 2 series users. Notably, Google has also included an adapter in Pixel 2 boxes, which can be used with 3.5 mm headphones.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are high-end premium devices from the company, and they succeed Pixel, Pixel XL launched last year. A 3.5 mm headset port was present on the original Pixel devices, though they’re missing from the new ones. The move comes at a time when multiple smartphone makers continue to ditch a 3.5 mm jack in their premium offerings.

In terms of specifications, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices are powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. They come in two storage options – 64GB and 128GB – and run Android 8.0.0 Oreo. Google Pixel 2 has a a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, while Pixel gets a larger Fullscreen 6-inch pOLED Always-on display with QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Google Pixel 2 will start selling in India from November 1, while users will have to wait a little longer for Pixel 2 XL as it will hit the shelves from November 15. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL don’t come cheap. Pricing starts at Rs 61,000 for 64GB storage variant of Pixel 2, and the 128GB storage model retails at Rs 71,000. Google Pixel 2 comes at Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, and Rs 82,000 for the 128GB variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd