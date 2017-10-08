Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL have automatic DND mode for driving: Report

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will detect when a user is driving based on the phone’s sensors and activate DND. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will detect when a user is driving based on the phone’s sensors and activate DND.

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphone will have one interesting feature, which the company didn’t really talk about at the event: A Do Not Disturb mode. This will automatically get toggled on when a user is driving. Now this is something that Apple is also offering with iOS 11 where there is a specific “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode.

According to Android Police, which has reported about the issue, this will feature will be automatically turned on when a user is driving. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will detect when a user is driving based on the phone’s sensors and activate DND. AndroidPolice spotted the feature in a listing called Pixel Ambient Services, where the reference is present and have shared a screenshot of the same.

The feature will also work with Bluetooth in the car. The feature has a toggle button to turn it on and off, depending on user preference. Of course ,what is unclear is if Google is will extend these kind of settings to Android users across the board or whether it will be limited only to Pixel 2 smartphones. With Apple iOS 11, DND is a part of all devices that are supported by the new iOS.

Apple’s description for DND while driving says the feature can automatically detect if a user is driving and silences the incoming calls and notifications. No notifications are displayed on the Apple iPhone screen in order to ensure there is no distraction for the user.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will go on sale in India from November 1 and November 15 respectively. Apple’s iPhone 8 has already gone on sale in the market. Pixel 2 series also continues with the premium pricing and starts at Rs 61,000 for 64GB storage and the Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 73,000 in India. The 128GB variant of Pixel 2 XL will cost Rs 82,000.

