Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL now available at discount: Here’s the new price

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones have got a price cut in India. Google Pixel 2 now starts at Rs 42,000 for 64GB model, down from Rs 61,000. The bigger Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will retail at Rs 57,000, instead of the original price-tag of Rs 73,000. The 128GB variant of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available at Rs 51,000 and Rs 66,000 respectively. The smartphones were originally priced at Rs 70,000 and Rs 82,000 respectively.

Google Pixel 2 series is the flagship one from the company, which was launched in October. Pixel 2 was previously available for as low as Rs 49,999 with offers on Flipkart. Google Pixel 2 XL was retailing at Rs 64,999. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL seem like a good deal, especially after the price-cut. Pixel 2 comes with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio display and a physical home button on the front. The Pixel 2 XL has a larger bezel-less screen with rear-mouted fingerpritnt sensor.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB RAM. There’s 12MP rear camera on-board and portrait mode is supported as well. The Pixel 2 has a smaller 5-inch full HD resolution display, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2K display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Google is offering unlimited storage for photos, videos at the highest resolution with Pixel 2 devices. Photos and videos can be backed up to the Google Photos app. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get dual-frontal speakers, a USB Type-C connectivity and a new Android launcher. Pixel 2 is available in three colour options – Black, White and Blue. Google Pixel 2 XL has a Black only version and a Black and White colour variant as well.

