Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL cameras top DxO Mark scores: Here’s what it means

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the highest rated cameras in the market. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the highest rated cameras in the market.

With Google Pixel phones, one of the highlights was the camera. But it looks like Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are going to take higher in terms of camera performance. Google revealed at the launch event that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have got the highest rating ever on a smartphone camera with a score of 98 in total from DxO Mark. This bests the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus which are second on the DxO Mark ratings with a score of 94. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if Apple iPhone X can beat this score.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s new record score is interesting, given neither phone has dual-rear cameras on board in order to create the portrait mode. However, Google has included a software-driven version of Portrait mode on the Pixel 2’s camera so the ‘bokeh’ effect, where the background gets blurred can be achieved on these phones.

In terms of technical specifications, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both have the same rear camera with a 12.2MP sensor (1.26-inches in size) with f/1.8 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization included for videos. The camera has Dual-Pixel Autofocus technology and HDR+ support as well.

According to DxO Mark’s rating, the camera is impressive despite the single lens and it wins in both video and still pictures. However, Pixel 2 does score lower in the Zoom and ‘Bokeh’ categories. It should be noted by both Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have 2X optical zoom support and dual OIS in the cameras.

The Pixel 2 is also a major step forward from the Pixel smartphone, which had previously scored 90 in these test ratings. Some of the pros of the Google Pixel 2 series listed by DxO Mark are a wide dynamic range in all sort of lighting conditions, strong autofocus and white balance and detail preservation in photos. This means that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL don’t blur out details when capturing pictures and the flash performance is also strong.

Google Pixel 2 has a 12MP rear camera. (Image source: AP) Google Pixel 2 has a 12MP rear camera. (Image source: AP)

The website also says the portraits in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have “pleasing foreground and background blur and bokeh.” On the video front, the Pixel 2 phones score strongly on video stabilization and this is something Google emphasized in their launch event as well. The video features have fast, accurate autofocus, good noise reduction and “fairly good white balance,” says the report. Overall though, Google Pixel 2 XL’s video mode has more stabilization, according to DxO. Google has included both OIS and EIS on this, which means there is support from the hardware and software end on this front.

However, there are issues with the Google Pixel 2 smartphone like flare, flickering and grid patterns being seen in some lighting. The zoom feature has loss of details as well. Also the portrait mode is not yet perfect, and there is a “slight loss of detail in low-light and indoor hand-held photos.”

Google Pixel 2 starts at Rs 61,000 in India and will be available in the market from November. Pixel 2 XL will hit the stores in India only from November 15 onward for a starting price of Rs 73,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd