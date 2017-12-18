Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and AR stickers: Here’s how to get, use on your phone

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL now support AR stickers: Here’s how to use this feature on your phone. (Image source: Bloomberg) Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL now support AR stickers: Here’s how to use this feature on your phone. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users would have noticed the Android Oreo 8.1 update is now available on their phones. One of the most important features which the Android Oreo 8.1 update brings to Google Pixel 2 series is the use of AR stickers right into the camera. Google has already said the Pixel 2 smartphones are factory-calibrated for the augmented reality and now that Project Tango is officially dead, the company will focus on the ARCore.

So what are AR stickers and how can you start using them on your Pixel 2 phone? AR stickers are live stickers, similar to how Snapchat or Instagram’s filters work. With AR stickers, Google is offering characters, which can appear in your surrounding once you shoot in the AR mode. These AR stickers are animated and users can shoot a video or take a picture after these are placed in the surroundings. However, the AR stickers are restricted to the rear camera and there are no face filters, yet. Here’s a quick look at how to get AR stickers on your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL smartphone.

First, users will need to be on Android Oreo update version 8.1. Google has started rolling out Oreo 8.1 version to all Pixel 2 users and it should be available in the settings of your phone. Just go to Settings>System>System update. Tap on Check for update, if your system is still on Android Oreo 8.0 and if version 8.1 is visible, the just hit update. Users will need a live internet connection (WiFi preferably) in order to install the update and the phone will need sufficient battery charge.

Once, Android Oreo 8.1 update is installed, go to the Play Store app and update the following apps: Google Camera, ARCore, and ARStickers. All three apps need to be updated in order for stickers to appear in the camera.

Google says it will add more sticker packs in the future for the AR feature on the Pixel 2 camera.

After updating all these apps, go to the Camera, and tap on the menu on the left-hand side. The “Three Lines” on the extreme left of the screen is where the hidden menu is placed and here you will see options like Slow Motion, Panorama, Photo Sphere, Portrait, AR Stickers and Settings. Tap on AR stickers and you will see options appear for characters from Star Wars, Food, A (for letters), a cake symbol which has New Year’s Eve party stickers and ST for Stranger Things. Google says it will add more sticker packs in the future.

Now, choose whichever AR sticker you wish to apply to your surroundings. For instance, if you want to add BB8, just drag it down from the menu and place it where ever you wish to in the camera app. Once you move the camera around, the AR sticker will also move accordingly. Google Pixel 2 will ask the user to adjust the camera when they are setting up AR mode.

In order to remove a sticker, you will see a Trash symbol appear on the camera as well. Just press on that and the sticker will be deleted.

Users can then record a video with the sticker or take a picture. So if you want to post a picture with a Stormtrooper in your house, AR stickers are the way to go about it. Well, that is limited to the Pixel 2 camera for now. In order to remove a sticker, you will see a Trash symbol appear in the camera app as well. Just press on that and the sticker will be deleted. Users can drag multiple stickers from various themes onto the camera and record videos, take pictures.

Overall AR stickers are an interesting part of the Pixel 2 camera. The iPhone 8 and iPhone X series also supports Augmented Reality, but there are no stickers as such inside the camera app. Instead Apple is encouraging more developers to create apps in order to take advantage of the AR capabilities of their new smartphones. In contrast, Google is pushing these from the camera itself.

