Google Pixel 2 now available in India: Key specifications, price, and features

Google Pixel 2 will be available in India stating today. The Pixel 2, along with higher-end Pixel 2 XL went up for pre-orders on Flipkart on October 27. The Pixel 2 can now be bought online exclusively on Flipkart as well as via Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales and other offline retail stores across India. The Pixel 2 XL will hit the shelves beginning November 15.

Google Pixel 2 comes in three colour options – Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue. The base storage model with 64GB ROM of Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000, while the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 70,000. HDFC Bank along with Bajaj Finance, and more are offering financing options to make it easier for people to purchase the Pixel 2.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are company’s latest flagship smartphones. The devices were launched at a special hardware event in San Francisco on October 4. The Pixel 2 features a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display and it runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, it packs 4GB RAM.

Google Pixel 2 gets a 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well as electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for videos. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.4 aperture. The Pixel 2 supports Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC connectivity. The smartphone is backed by a 2,700mAH battery.

Google Pixel 2 XL is similar in terms of specifications expect it features a larger 6-inch bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 2 XL gets a QHD+ pOLED screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. Both the smartphones get a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating and the display is ‘Always-on’ display. Google Pixel 2 XL is available in two colour options – Just Black, Black and White. The battery is bigger at 3520 mAh.

Both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and the same two-tone back that we saw on the original Pixel series. The devices come with IP67-certification, which makes the phones water and dust resistant. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users can launch Google Assistant by giving the phone a squeeze, and the feature is called Active Edge.

