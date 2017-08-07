Google Pixel 2 leaked in rendered image, reveals thick bezels: Report

Google’s next-generation Pixel device or Pixel 2, which is codenamed ‘walleye’, has been leaked in a rendered image. The picture reveals thick bezels on top and bottom of the Pixel 2, and there’s no dual rear camera setup. (Source: Evan Blass) Google’s next-generation Pixel device or Pixel 2, which is codenamed ‘walleye’, has been leaked in a rendered image. The picture reveals thick bezels on top and bottom of the Pixel 2, and there’s no dual rear camera setup. (Source: Evan Blass)

Google’s next-generation Pixel device or Pixel 2, which is codenamed ‘walleye’, has been leaked in an image by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. Blass, along with a rendered image of alleged Pixel 2, posted a link to an article on Venture Beat. The picture reveals thick bezels on top and bottom of the Pixel 2, and there’s no dual rear camera setup.

The latest leak comes as a surprise given the trend these days is bezel-less smartphones and dual cameras, especially with flagship smartphones. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as the image could just be an early render and not the final design.

Google Pixel 2, as well as the larger Pixel 2 XL (codenamed ‘Taimen’), will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, according to the Venture Beat report. Google Pixel 2 image further reveals that power button and volume rocker keys will be present on the right side of the smartphone. The Pixel 2 could have the same two-tone metal and glass back, like we saw in Google Pixel.

Google Pixel 2 was earlier leaked in a concept video. The Pixel 2 design revealed by DBS Designing is in contrast with what Blass has put out. The concept video reveals a big design change, and suggests that Pixel 2 will ditch the two-tone glass and metal back, in favor of a metal and glass body. The designer imagines Pixel 2 featuring thin side bezel, similar to LG G6. As for the camera, the concept shows off a 12-megapixel dual rear setup being stacked vertically.

We already know that LG, is building the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, rather than HTC, which built the first Pixel devices. Android Police had earlier posted a rendered image of Google Pixel XL 2, which is pegged to sport a 6-inch AMOLED display made by LG, with an aspect ratio of 2:1. One of the highlights with the Pixel XL 2 will be that it could come with squeezable frame to perform various tasks like we saw on HTC U11. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement to know more about the upcoming Google Pixel devices.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones were announced in October last year. It is likely that Google will announce its new set of Pixel devices around the same time frame this year as well. Previously, a detailed post on XDA-Developers suggested that the Pixel 2 XL will feature a 1440p 5.99-inch OLED display, while Pixel 2 could come with a smaller 4.97-inch 1080p screen. The smartphones will run the Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz.

