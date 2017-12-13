Google Pixel 2 gets price cut to Rs 49,999; Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 64,999

Google Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 have got a price cut in India. Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 64,999 right now, and Pixel 2 is starting at Rs 49,999 Google Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 have got a price cut in India. Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 64,999 right now, and Pixel 2 is starting at Rs 49,999

Google’s Pixel 2 series has got a temporary price cut in India with the phones now starting at Rs 49,999. The bigger Pixel 2 XL has also got a price cut and is currently retailing at Rs 64,999. The company has not officially announced a price cut. The news of the discount was first reported by Gadgets360. While Flipkart is not reflecting a price cut on the Pixel 2 series, the online website for Croma which is another official retail partner, does show the new prices.

According to the Croma website, Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 49,999 from the Rs 61,000 price tag which is nearly Rs 11,001 discount on the original price. The Pixel 2 XL with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 64,999 on the Croma website down from the Rs 73,000 price tag and the website says there is a 10 per cent discount on the product.

The Pixel 2 with 128GB is listed at Rs 58,999 on Croma down from Rs 71,000, while Pixel 2 XL with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 73,999 down from the price of Rs 82,000. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices have a similar price cut on Reliance Digital website as well. Additionally Airtel is offering 20GB extra data to Google Pixel 2 users, though it comes with some terms and conditions. Both postpaid and prepaid users will get the 20GB data.

Google Pixel 2 series is the flagship one from the company and comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear camera, 4GB RAM on board. The Pixel 2 has a smaller 5-inch full HD resolution display, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2K display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Both phones have the same camera on the front and back, and portrait mode is supported as well, even though Google has not added a dual lens system at the back.

The Pixel 2’s highlight is the camera, which has won rave reviews. But the rest of the phone has not had such a smooth start. Pixel 2 XL’s display has had screen burn-in issues, there have been problems with audio recording in the video camera, etc. Google has promised fix for some of these issues. Still from a camera perspective, the Pixel 2 is ahead of its rivals.

When it comes to the two phones, the Pixel 2 at Rs 49,999 is a good deal, though it has the older display style with bezels and a physical home button on the front. The Pixel 2 XL at Rs 64,999 is a good deal, but the display’s colour issues could be a problem for some users.

