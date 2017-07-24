Google Pixel 2 could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 SoC: Report

Google Pixel 2 might be powered by the Snapdragon 836 mobile processor, according to a report. Google Pixel 2 might be powered by the Snapdragon 836 mobile processor, according to a report.

Google is expected to announce new Pixel smartphones later this year and it seems that one of the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor. A report from Ubergizmo claims the Google Pixel 2 might be the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 836 chipset. Qualcomm is yet to make the Snapdragon 836 processor official, however, the report says the announcement will happen only later this year.

Previously it was said that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 would be powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor, but this reports seems to contradict earlier claims. While we still don’t know much about the upcoming System-on-a-chipset (SoC), the report suggests the Snapdragon 836 will deliver a slightly better performance compared to the existing mobile processor. The Snapdragon 836 is expected to have the same GPU and CPU combination as the Snapdragon 835, but it will have higher clock speeds.

Technically the Snapdragon 836 will be an all-new mobile processor, but it won’t be miles ahead of the Snapdragon 835 in terms of performance. Announced at CES in Las Vegas, the Snapdragon 835 is the fist chipset to be made on the 10nm FinFET process. The company claims the flagship processor enhance AR/VR experience, improves battery, and ensure fast internet connectivity.

Speaking of the Pixel 2, Google is said to announce the flagship phone later this year, possibly in October. The software giant could also launch the Pixel 2 XL at the same event. Google Pixel 2 smartphones have been codemamed ‘Muskie’ and ‘ Walleye”. Out of the two phones, the bigger variant will have a 5.99-inch Quad HD bezel-less display. It will have a 12-megapixel single camera lens and an 8-megapixel front shooter. RAM capacity will be 4GB, while the internal storage reaches 128GB. The Pixel XL 2 should be running Android O out of the box. Both Pixel smartphones could feature metal and glass designs and they might ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack.

