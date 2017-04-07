Google Pixel 2 code names confirmed online: Report

Code names for the Google Pixel are muskie and walleye and it has been confirmed in a new leak. (Image of Pixel, Pixel XL used for representational purposes) Code names for the Google Pixel are muskie and walleye and it has been confirmed in a new leak. (Image of Pixel, Pixel XL used for representational purposes)

Google Pixel 2’s code names have been spotted online, this time by Android Police, which reports that ‘muskie’ and ‘walleye’ is what the search giant has picked for 2017’s Pixel smartphones. According to the report on Android Police, the code names were spotted in the Android Open Source Project.

The report adds the names were seen thanks to Google’s Tree Hugger, which is the automated update bot. The reports for target changes by Tree Hugger have mention of ‘muskie’ and ‘walleye.’ The two phones are likely the normal-sized version of the Pixel 2 series, and will maintain the 5-inch and 5.5-inch display.

Other leaks have also indicated a Google Pixel, which is code named Taimen and will be much, much bigger in size. An earlier report on Droid-Life also spoke about how ‘muskie’ and ‘walleye’ are the code names for the two phones, but ‘Taimen’ appears to be a much bigger version of the phone.

Google has already confirmed it will be working on a Pixel 2, which was given of sorts, considering at the launch of the Pixel, the company said it was committed to this for a long term. Google Pixel 2 is also expected to see a complete design overhaul from the half-glass and half-aluminium of the original, which wasn’t really seen as the best thing on a premium phone.

With Pixel 2, Google will stick to premium pricing, which is the whole point of this series in the first place. Google sees the Pixel phones as a challenger to the ‘premium’ iPhone, which explains the $650 plus price tag for these smartphones. The Pixel’s camera remains its highlight feature for now, which has come close to challenging the superiority of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S7 camera. But when it comes to software, Google Pixel has faced some issues with reports of LTE problems, audio distortion, Bluetooth, the phone rebooting unexpectedly and more.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd