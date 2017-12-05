Google Pixel 2 at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart: Here’s how to get

Google Pixel 2 with 64GB storage is originally priced at Rs 61,000, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 71,000. Google Pixel 2 with 64GB storage is originally priced at Rs 61,000, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 71,000.

Google Pixel 2 can be bought starting Rs 39,999 or lower from Flipkart. The latest flagship smartphones by Google were globally launched in October. In India, the Pixel 2 with 64GB storage is originally priced at Rs 61,000, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 71,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL costs Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant will set you back to Rs 82,000.

Google Pixel 2 gets a flat discount of Rs 11,001, which brings down its price to Rs 49,999. Additionally credit/debit card users will get Rs 10,000 off on the phone, bringing the net effective price of Pixel 2 to Rs 39,999. The smartphone can also be bought at up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange as well. The e-commerce site is offering Buyback Guarantee of up to Rs 36,500 when users exchange the phone later.

Google Pixel 2 offer starts December 7 and will be live till December 9. Remember, the calculation done is for 64GB variant of Pixel 2, and its 128GB option will be slightly more expensive. The discount and cashback offer considerably brings down the price of Pixel 2, putting it in price bracket close to OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T, which is a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 5 and latest flagship smartphone by OnePlus, sells at a starting price of Rs 32,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM variant. The top-end 8GB RAM model costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T, an Amazon exclusive device, is already up for sale in Midnight Black colour variant. Google Pixel 2 can be bought in Kinda Blue, Clealry White, and Just Black colour options.

Google Pixel 2 largely looks like the original Pixel in terms of design, though the new phone is a bit sleeker. Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and fingerprint scanner sits on the back. Google Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pack a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. There’s no option to expand the internal storage. Google will give unlimited storage for photos, videos at the highest resolution and these can be backed up to the Google Photos app. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also get dual-frontal speakers, USB Type-C connectivity and a new Android launcher.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature 12MP single camera lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture lens. Both the smartphone support ‘Portrait mode’ as well though there is no dual rear camera. Google is relying on software to achieve this affect. Both cameras have EIS and OIS as well for video. The front camera is 8MP.

