Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL get up to Rs 10,000 cashback: All you need to know

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available with up to Rs 10,000 cashback from Citi Bank. Google Pixel 2 buyers will get a cashback of Rs 8,000, while those who purchase the Pixel 2 XL can avail Rs 10,000 cashback. The offer is available for both 64GB, 128GB storage models of the two phones and on EMI as well as non EMI transactions. The Citi Bank cashback offer for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be valid from February 12 to February 28. The cashback will be credited to user’s account within 90 days. It will be applicable on transactions made using Citi Bank credit and debit, barring corporate and commercial cards.

Google Pixel 2 (64GB) was launched at Rs 61,000 in India. The phone is selling at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. Under the Citi Bank offer, users can get the device for Rs 41,999. The Pixel 2 is listed for Rs 58,999, down from Rs 70,000. Citi Bank credit and debit card users can get the phone for Rs 50,999. Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB), which is listed at Rs 64,000 can be bought at Rs 54,999. The 128GB model of Pixel 2 XL will be up for grabs at Rs 63,999, down from Rs 73,999. Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB model was launched at Rs 73,000 and Rs 82,000.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are flagship smartphones, which were launched in October 2017. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature 12MP single camera lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture lens. Both the smartphones support ‘Portrait mode’. The front camera is 8MP.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 buyers should keep in mind the two phones come with their own set of problems. The highlight of Pixel 2 series is the camera, which has won rave reviews. But the rest of the phone has not had such a smooth start. Pixel 2 XL’s display has had screen burn-in issues, there have been problems with audio recording in the video camera, etc. The Pixel 2 has the older display style with bezels and a physical home button on the front. Additionally, the display’s colour issues could be a problem for some users.

