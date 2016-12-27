Google Nexus 6P owners reporting bootloop issue on Reddit

Google Nexus 6P owners on Reddit are reporting a bootloop issue on their devices. Google Nexus 6P owners on Reddit are reporting a bootloop issue on their devices.

It looks like there’s trouble for Google Nexus 6P owners. According to a new thread on Reddit, Huawei Nexus 6P owners are reporting a bootloop issue on their devices. This occurs for who have upgraded their phone to Android 7.1 Nougat and owners claim that their devices can no longer get past the boot screen, which gets stuck on the Google logo; the process is repeated till the battery gets drained.

As a post on XDA Developers, points out this isn’t a new issue with the Nexus 6P and this problem had occurred three months back when the Android Nougat beta build had been rolled out. Users had also taken to Reddit back then to complain about the problem.

At the time, a Google employee had acknowledged the issue. “We understand that a very small number of users are experiencing a bootloop issue on you [sic] device. We are continuing to investigate the situation, but can confirm that this is strictly a hardware related issue. For those of you that are currently experiencing this, please contact your place of purchase for warranty or repair options”, a Google representative had said in a Reddit thread on the Nexus smartphone.

But it looks like the problem is back and this time with the stable build. According to reports, users have even re-flashed factory images and wiped data from the phone, but the issue still persists. Some users insist this is not a hardware issue, but a software one. On the new Reddit thread, users have pointed that neither Google nor Huawei have acknowledged the problem till now, and that Google needs to give a statement on the same.

Back in September, multiple users complained their Nexus 5X experienced the same bootloop problem when they upgraded their devices to Android 7.0 Nougat. Some issues also claim in the comments that the issue is a motherboard one on the Nexus 6P device.

