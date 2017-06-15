Google might have sold 1 million Pixel smartphones: Report

Google Pixel has hit 1 million unit in sales, well that is if you go by the number of install base for the Pixel Launcher. Google Pixel has hit 1 million unit in sales, well that is if you go by the number of install base for the Pixel Launcher.

Google might have sold 1 million units of its Pixel smartphones, according to reports. Of course, Google hasn’t given an official number on how the Pixel and Pixel XL fared in the market, but according to a report on ArsTechnica, the Pixel launcher app has crossed the 1 million mark on the Google Play store. The Pixel launcher is only available for Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, it doesn’t work with the Pixel C tablet either as the report notes.

Essentially Google Pixel Launcher now shows 1 million downloads on the Play Store, and while you can’t really hazard a guess on the exact number, this launcher is now in the 1,000,000-5,000,000 tier base for installs. As the report on ArsTechnica also notes, this number doesn’t include any installs done via an APK file The report points out APKMirror’s download for Pixel Launcher has 1.3 million users, which means those users are higher than actual Pixel smartphone owns. Google hasn’t officially commented on the report.

The 1 million mark, or somewhere around that number isn’t really enough if you consider the fanfare with which Google launches the Pixel, Pixel Xl smartphones. Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones were supposed to challenge the ‘premium’ Apple iPhone series, but considering Cupertino still sells over 40-50 million devices per quarter, Google is far, far behind.

In India, the Google Pixel suffered from the problem of a high premium pricing and was launched at Rs 57,000 for the smaller Pixel, and Rs 67,000 for the Pixel XL smartphone. Recently we saw the prices of the Google Pixel series being slashed in India with Rs 13,000 discount, cashback being offered in some cases. Pixel phones were launched both offline and online in India.

We’ve also seen quite a few leaks take place around the Google Pixel 2. The company has itself indicated it is dedicated to the Pixel smartphones for the long, and doesn’t plan to give up on them just yet.

