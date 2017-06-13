Google may be ditching Pixel XL 2017 for bigger successor ‘Taimen’: Report

Google Pixel XL 2017 might feature an even bigger display Google Pixel XL 2017 might feature an even bigger display

Previous leaks around second-generation of Google Pixel smartphones have suggested that Google is testing three smartphones for this year, but now a report has come out claiming that only two will make it to market, as Google is ditching the larger model Pixel XL for an even bigger display phone.

As per reports, Google had internally planned on releasing three devices with codename ‘Walleye’, ‘Muskie’, and ‘Taimen’. Now according to Android Police report, Google has shelved plans to release one of its upcoming Pixel smartphones, codenamed ‘muskie’. The alleged smartphone was said to succeed the Pixel XL this year.

However, it doesn’t mean there will be no Google Pixel XL this year, it’s just that Google is reportedly replacing it with ‘Taimen’, which is rumoured to feature a larger display than ‘Muskie’. Android Police notes that they are quite confident about the information, but do not know why Google has changed its plan.

Also Read: Google Pixel phones will receive Android O update in August: Report

According to 9to5google, a tipster has suggested that ‘Muskie’ may have gotten cancelled due to battery life not meeting expectations and other cost effectiveness goals.

Separately, 9to5Google said to have discovered a bug report from the Android Issue Tracker which reveals that ‘Taimen’ will be manufactured by LG and not HTC. As per a bug entry from March by an LG employee, there was bug found in ‘Taimen’ and the entry notes it as “USB PD Compliance Failure.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd