Google looking to invest $800mn in LG Display for Pixel 2’s OLED panel: Report

Google is looking to invest over $800 million or nearly KRW 1 trillion in LG Display, in order to ensure constant supply of the OLED panel on its Pixel 2 smartphone series. According to a report in Korea’s Economic Times, Google wants to fund the LG Display OLED production line, and LG Display is “carefully considering” the contract and proposal.

If such a deal is signed, Google will get priority in the OLED supply, states the report. Let’s not forget Apple has reportedly placed an order for 70 million OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone 8 smartphones. Google’s investment could help stabilize production from LG Display. LG’s rival Samsung is the world leader in the OLED display panels.

As the report notes, Google Pixel phones did face a supply issue when they were launched last year in October 2016. It points out the “lack of OLED panels” was the main reason. The original Google Pixel, and Pixel XL sport a 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch AMOLED display. The report also notes a Google investment will reduce burden on LG display.

LG Display has so far not commented on the report.

Google Pixel 2 smartphones will come in three different form factors, according to some reports. Google Pixel 2 will also remain in the premium price range; the search giant has made it clear the Pixel phones are premium devices, which will take on the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S8 series.

Google designs the phone in house, and picks everything, from camera sensor to display panels, but the actual manufacturing is done by a different partner. Last year, HTC was the manufacturer for these Pixel smartphones.

Recently code names for the Pixel 2 were confirmed: ‘muskie’ and ‘walleye,’ are supposedly what Google has picked. The two phones will maintain the 5-inch and 5.5-inch display from the original Pixel. There’s also a third Pixel 2 smartphone in the mix, and the code name is Taimen which will be much bigger in size.

