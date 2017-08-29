Google launches dedicated website to explain benefits of ‘Certified Android’

Google now has a dedicated website to explain the benefits of ‘certified Android devices’. (Image Source: Android) Google now has a dedicated website to explain the benefits of ‘certified Android devices’. (Image Source: Android)

Google has launched a dedicated website to explain to users the benefits of using ‘certified Android devices.’ This Google website will highlight why users should rely on certified Android devices, be it tablets or smartphones, which the company says will ensure a more “secure and stable experience.” The website is a resource explaining the benefits of Google’s certification for manufacturers and why users need to keep this in mind when purchasing an Android phone.

According to Google, they run “hundreds of compatibility tests that ensure devices adhere to the Android security and permissions model,” when they work with manufacture to grant the certification. These tests also verify that the Google apps pre-installed on devices are genuine and that apps from the Play Store can work as intended. Google has also put out a full list of manufacturers, Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) which are certified as for Android.

Google points out that for all certified devices they have Google Play Protect feature running out-of-the-box. Google Play Protect is automatically scanning devices for malware and keeps dangerous apps out of the device.

With Android Play Store often coming under scanning over the discovery of malicious apps, malware, adware, etc, it seems Google is taking some steps to enlighten users on device safety. It is also recommending that for any future Android buys, users should make sure their device is from a certified vendor and with Google Play Protect enabled. Of course, all major Android smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo etc are partnered with Google and Android for phone certification.

