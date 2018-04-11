Google is no longer selling its original Pixel, Pixel XL on its store

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were unveiled by the search giant in 2016. Google Pixel and Pixel XL were unveiled by the search giant in 2016.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL are no longer available for purchase on Google Store. Spotted by Android Police, the landing page URL for first-generation Pixel devices now redirects to ‘phones’ category page, where only Pixel 2 is listed. Those interested can buy the phone online on Amazon and Flipkart. In the US, Google Pixel and Pixel XL can be bought on Amazon and Best Buy. Google Pixel and Pixel XL were unveiled by the search giant in 2016. The smartphones are predecessors to the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL announced last year in October.

Google Pixel 128GB storage variant is currently listed for Rs 41,980 on Amazon, while Pixel XL (128GB) is selling for Rs 43,990. The 32GB storage model of Pixel XL can be bought at Rs 39,999. On Flipkart, Google Pixel (32GB) is available for Rs 57,000 while its 128GB storage model is listed for Rs 41,980. Google Pixel XL 32GB storage model is selling for Rs 39,990. In comparison, Pixel 2 smartphones can be bought starting at Rs 42,000.

Google Pixel 2 64GB and 128GB storage models cost Rs 42,000 and Rs 51,000 respectively. The Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB model is priced at Rs 57,000, while its 128GB variant costs Rs 66,000. Of course, the second-generation Pixel devices are recommended over Pixel smartphones as Pixel 2 series comes with improved cameras, processor, and storage.

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 2 series come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear camera, 4GB RAM on board. The Pixel 2 has a smaller 5-inch full HD resolution display, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch 2K display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Both phones have the same camera on the front and back, and portrait mode is supported as well. The Pixel 2’s highlight is the camera.

