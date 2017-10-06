Google has an exchange offer for Pixel 2 in the US: Here are the details

In India, Google Pixel 2 will go on sale starting November 1 on Flipkart, while Pixel 2 XL will hit the shelves beginning November 15. In India, Google Pixel 2 will go on sale starting November 1 on Flipkart, while Pixel 2 XL will hit the shelves beginning November 15.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were unveiled by the company at a special hardware event in San Francisco. Now the search giant is making it easier for Pixel users in the US to buy Pixel 2 by offering an exchange deal. This means, people who currently have a Pixel smartphone and want to upgrade to the Pixel 2 can exchange in their older device for up to $410. Additionally, Google is giving free Home Mini speaker to those who pre-order Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

Both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL come in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. The smartphones start at $649 and $849 respectively in the US. In India, Pixel 2 will go on sale starting November 1 on Flipkart, while Pixel 2 XL will hit the shelves beginning November 15. The 64GB variant of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are priced at Rs 61,000 and Rs 73,000 respectively. The higher-end 128GB option of Pixel 2 costs Rs 70,000, while Pixel 2 XL with same storage configuration will sell at Rs 82,000.

Google has not announced exchange offer on its second-generation Pixel smartphones in India, though e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have similar deals as part of their pre-Diwali sale. In our case, we could get more than Rs 15,000 off on exchange of Pixel on Flipkart and about Rs 16,000 on Pixel XL.

Google Pixel 2 and Google 2 XL are upgrades to previous-generation Pixel smartphones. The new devices features the same two-tone finish and circular fingerprint sensor at the back. The rear camera on both the smartphones is 12MP, though features like optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Portrait mode have been added in the new smartphones. There’s an 8MP front camera.

The highlight with Pixel 2 XL is it gets a 6-inch P-OLED Full size display with reduced bezels on the sides and 18:9 aspect ratio. Pixel 2 has a smaller scree size at 5-inch with full HD resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. Pixel 2 comes in Black, White, and Blue colour options. Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will be available in two colour variants – Black only as well as Black and White.

Other specifications of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, unlimited storage for photos, videos on Google Photos app, dual-frontal speakers, USB Type-C port for charging, and a new Android launcher.

