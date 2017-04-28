Google engineer shows what a Pixel can do for Nighttime photography

Check out the photos from a Google Pixel, Nexus 6P thanks to a special nighttime photography experiment from a Google engineer. Check out the photos from a Google Pixel, Nexus 6P thanks to a special nighttime photography experiment from a Google engineer.

Google Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones are widely acknowledged as one of the best Android cameras on a smartphones. The credit for this is given to the software part from Google’s end, especially the HDR+ mode, that allows for some stunning photographs, even when the lighting might not always be ideal.

But how far can one push a smartphone camera? Can we expect results like the ones in a high-end DSLR, or even close to it, when the lighting is bad? Well one of Google’s engineers did some experiments with the Pixel and Nexus 6P camera at nighttime to showcase exactly what is possible with a smartphone. The results looks stunning, given these are photos taken from smartphones.

Google software engineer Florian Kainz, who is part of the Daydream team, has posted about his experiment on a blog for the company. The results posted by Florian show just how much smartphone photography can be improved with software tweaks, and how long it has to go, before this kind of imagery becomes common on all phones.

In smartphones, low-light photography is still an issue and very often pictures turn out to be grainy, there’s too much noise, and the object might not look sharp. However as Kainz explains in the blogpost, he decided to write a new Android camera app where he could control the exposure, ISO and focus distance.

The app shoots up to 64 RAW frames with the settings, and one can later process them on a PC, explains Kainz. As he argues, the individuals frames by themselves are very grainy, but when processed together resulted in some stunning images. Kainz has shared quite a few samples of his nighttime experiments with low-light photography.

He admits the resolution of the images might not be as high as the ones people will get from a DSLR, but the pictures are “sharp all the way into the corners, there is not much visible noise.” Check out the sample pictures below.

Image courtesy: Google’s Florian Kainz Image courtesy: Google’s Florian Kainz

Image courtesy: Google’s Florian Kainz Image courtesy: Google’s Florian Kainz

Image courtesy: Google’s Florian Kainz Image courtesy: Google’s Florian Kainz

If this is kind of photos that a Google Pixel can give with the “right software”, we’ll have to wait and see what sort of wizardry Google pulls with the Pixel 2.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd