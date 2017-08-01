Google Daydream update rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+

Google Daydream update has started rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Google VR took to Twitter to make the announcement where it also posted a link to Google VR blog post. Google Daydream update has started rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Google VR took to Twitter to make the announcement where it also posted a link to Google VR blog post.

Google Daydream update has started rolling out for Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Google VR took to Twitter to make the announcement where it also posted a link to Google VR blog post. The tweet read, “The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream.” According to the post, support for Daydream VR on Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones is ‘Coming Soon.’

Presently, only a few smartphones including Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z, ZTE Axon 7, and Huawei Mate 9 Pro are Daydream-ready, with Asus Zenfone AR expected to support the platform soon. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ already support Gear VR, which is powered by Facebook’s Oculus. Now, with the latest update, Galaxy S8 and S8+ have become the only two devices to support both Gear VR and Daydream View.

Google’s Daydream headset is currently available for $59.99 in the US. This is a limited time offer, valid till August 12. The headset is originally priced at $79. Samsung Gear VR, on the other hand, is priced at $129 in the US.

Google Daydream View headset was unveiled along side Pixel and Pixel smartphones. The device comes with a separate motion controller powered by Bluetooth. The headset features sensors that respond to a user’s movement and gestures. Google has created a special area within the headset in which users can keep the controller.

Additionally, Daydream View comes bundled with services such as Photos, YouTube and Street View maps which lets users see curated tours of over 150 of the world’s popular tourist places.

In India, the Daydream View headset is priced at Rs 6,999. In our review, we said the Daydream View gets it spot on when it comes to graphics and VR feel. We didn’t face any lag or stuttering, and even playing the game was fun. The device does what it is supposed to very well, but the only problem is the number of phones supporting this is really limited in India right now.

