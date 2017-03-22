Google could be working on a third smartphone codenamed “Taimen”

Google might be working on a third handset will be launched alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google might be working on a third handset will be launched alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

We initially heard that Google was preparing two new smartphones – the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, code-named Muskie and Walleye, respectively. Now, a report from Droid Now appears to suggest that a third handset will be launched alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The third smartphone has been code-named “Taimen, sources close to the tech site revealed. Apparently, the upcoming smartphone is said to have a bigger screen size. The point to be noted here is the size of the smartphone. The “Taimen” might not be the company’s first smartphone with a large screen size. Its code-name itself suggests that it will be a bigger device, as Taimen is a type of large fish. Google’s last big screen was the 2014’s Nexus 6, which was earlier referred as Shamu, and the code-names of other Google smartphones have been inspired by aquatic animals. The Nexus 6P was code-named Angler, while the Nexus 5 was referred internally as hammerhead.

Droid Life says that its close sources have indicated that the project is separate from the Pixel 2 and could be an entirely new product. There’s a possibility that Google is looking to enter the tablet market. Or perhaps we might get to see a smartphone the size of the LG G6.

The rumour doesn’t specifically mention that whether it will be a phone or tablet. While no details are known at this moment, it’s safe to assume that Google is testing multiple variants of the Pixel 2. We’ve yet to see leaked photos of the Pixel 2, but recent reports suggest that Google may follow Apple when it comes to the design choice – with the removal of the headphone jack. The report comes from 9to5Google and it cites internal documentation suggesting that Google will eliminate the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2. Other than the Pixel 2 rumours, we’ve also heard that a budget Pixel smartphone could be offered dubbed the Pixel 2B.

