Google Assistant to debut on Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P

According to a report in Business Korea, LG’s upcoming flagship G6, will come with Google Assistant in-built as well. According to a report in Business Korea, LG’s upcoming flagship G6, will come with Google Assistant in-built as well.

Google Assistant, company’s own artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistant, will make its way to Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P soon. According to 9to5 Google’s Stephen Hall, he was recently told the smartphones will support Google Assistant following the next ‘major’ update. “Was recently told that Assistant is finally coming to Nexus 5X/6P soon with next “major” update,” Hall said in a tweet.

So far, Google Assistant is exclusive to Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Devices such as Google Home as well as Google Allo app also support the voice-assistant. For Google, which has released its Assistant Developer Platform to third-party app developers, the move will expand Assistant’s user base and boost its machine-learning capabilities.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Google Assistant is one of the highlights of Pixel smartphones. With Assistant, the search giant’s ambition is clear – to make its voice-powered digital assistant better than rivals such as Apple’s Siri and Microsoft Corp’s Cortana. Steve Cheng, product management director for the Assistant, had earlier said, “Over time, we want to bring the Assistant to as many people as possible.”

Was recently told that Assistant is finally coming to Nexus 5X/6P soon with next “major” update. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) February 2, 2017

However, the problem with executing the Assistant on some Android devices is that they don’t come with the right hardware for ‘OK Google’ detection. So, it is unclear if we’ll see Google Assistant on many mid-budget or even high-end Android devices in the near future. Google has already confirmed the Assistant will make its debut on supported Android TV devices in the US soon.

According to a report in Business Korea, LG’s upcoming flagship G6, which is set to release at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, will come with Google Assistant in-built as well. If the report is anything to be believed, LG G6 could be the only other smartphone apart from Pixel and Pixel XL to feature Google Assistant out of the box. Leaks suggest two flagship Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, set to be announced on February 9, will also come with Google Assistant.

Read: Google Pixel Review: Camera, Assistant and five things to know

In our review, we said Assistant holds up well compared with Siri and Alexa. Google is also better at remembering preferences – say, if you prefer temperatures in Celsius – and at integrating with its own services, such as Translate and Photos.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd