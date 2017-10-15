Google Assistant can now control Chromecast from your Android or iOS smartphone

Google Chromecast can be controlled through the Assistant on your Android smartphone. Google Chromecast can be controlled through the Assistant on your Android smartphone.

Google Assistant is getting more useful for smartphone users. The Assistant has always been able to control a Chromecast, but only through a Google Home smart speaker. Now, Google Chromecast can be controlled through the Assistant on your Android smartphone. The mobile assistant app can control a cast session through voice and the user can even specify which Chromecast in the house is the target, according to a report from Android Police.

The user needs to start Assistant on the device and give a command such as “Play Spotify on Chromecast” and it will perform the desired action. Along with the ability to start or stop media, the user can also control volume, pause, and do everything else that is possible with “Google Home”. Up until recently you couldn’t do the same thing on your phone. Now you can, thanks to the latest update.

Engadget reports that the new feature has been rolled out for iPhone users as well. It’s being said that company may roll out the update in batches. The new feature is compatible with traditional Chromecasts, Chromecast Audios and devices that have Chromecast built-in.

Google has been slowly gearing up to create an ecosystem with the help of the Assistant. At the Pixel 2 event in San Francisco, Google stressed a lot on the usefulness of the Assistant in our day-to-day lives. Google is adding the Assistant into all its ‘Made by Google’ products, in order to win the hardware battle.

With inputs from IANS

