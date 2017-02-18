Google asks for feedback on the design of Pixel smartphones

Google has indicated in the past that it is pretty serious about the Pixel phones and is in this for the long run. Google has indicated in the past that it is pretty serious about the Pixel phones and is in this for the long run.

Google’s second-generation of Pixel smartphone is expected to make a debut sometime in the latter half of 2017. And it looks like the search giant has already stared to collect feedback for its current Pixel devices, possibly to bring improvements to Pixel 2. Krishna Kumar, Product Lead, Pixel in a Pixel User Community post wrote, “I would like to hear your thoughts. What do you like about the design? What do you hate about it? What did we get right? What would you like to see us improve?”

Kumar referred to a special report by CNET that talks about the design of Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in depth. It points out Google wanted to make its Pixel device more like a friend, and less like a machine. And it did a couple of things just right to do so. “Making the Pixel look less overwhelming began with softening its corners and smoothing its harsh edges,” the report insists.

Google has indicated in the past that it is pretty serious about the Pixel phones and is in this for the long run. Pixel phones are designed to challenge the superiority of the iPhone, and thus carry a more premium price tag. It is only logical the company has started to work on its second generation of Pixel smartphones early and taking into account user’s feedback.

While the original Pixel came with half glass and half aluminum body, a new leaked render by Chinese website Anzhuo suggest the new Pixel smartphone will have a full glass back. It reveals Google Pixel 2 will have thinner bezels on top and bottom as well as sides. Further in terms of design, the new Pixel smartphone will have chamfered edges and placement of antenna bands will also change. Of course, the rendered image needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as the renders could very well be a Photoshop artwork.

In our review, we said the front of the Pixel XL looks a lot like the iPhone, and it’s all glass. Pixel’s design is unique, but we liked uniformity. Overall, we liked the build quality on this phone and we think if it was all glass it would have been a lot more slippery.

