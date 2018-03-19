Google’s Android P will block apps built for Android 4.1 or lower: Report

Google’s Android P will block apps built for Android 4.1 or lower. Google’s Android P will block apps built for Android 4.1 or lower.

Google’s Android P developer preview was rolled out in the first week of March, and it looks like on this version of its OS, Google will start blocking apps which have been built for Android 4.1 or lower version. The details were spotted on Reddit and also shared on by Android Police. According to the report, with Android P, developers will have to target a minimum API level of 17, which is equivalent to Android 4.2. Thus all apps targeting below this API level will not work on Android P version of the operating system.

According to the Android Police report, Google has already said that the Play Store will block apps which do not target a recent API level, though the company had not given a specific. It had also said that “Play Store apps would have to target an API level no more than one year older” than the current release. The Reddit post, which has details from an API teardown for Android P also says that apps, which target a lower value will fail to install and run on Android P.

Google is restricting support for older apps in order to ensure that users do not experience performance, security problems with their apps. Android P will bring a new feature, where it will come with new privacy features, including restrictions for apps running in background. According to the developer preview details, Android P will ensure that apps in the background do not get access to microphone, camera, other sensor data, which can potentially be used to track a user.

It will also mark a big change in the Google OS with space for a notch. Edge-to-edge displays with a cutout on the front for the camera and speaker will be supported on Android P. Players like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, etc are all getting ready to showcase phones, which will feature a notch on the front. With support for the notch, developers on Android P will be able to figure out where not to display content.

Android P is currently available for Pixel 2 and Pixel series smartphones, though Google says this is a developer preview, and not meant for the average user. The Android P update will not be supported for Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and the Pixel C tablet.

