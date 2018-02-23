Google Android Oreo (Go Edition) phones to make a debut at MWC 2018, confirms company

Google has announced that we could see the first set of Android Oreo (Go edition) phones launch at the upcoming Mobile world Congress in Barcelona. Google has announced that we could see the first set of Android Oreo (Go edition) phones launch at the upcoming Mobile world Congress in Barcelona.

Google Android Oreo (Go Edition), which is a tailored version of Android Oreo for low-end smartphones, was announced last year. Now the search giant has revealed that we could see the first set of Android Oreo (Go edition) phones starting next week. This means phones running the software version could be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which starts February 26. Additionally, more Android One smartphones will also be unveiled at the MWC.

“Starting next week, you’ll see the first set of Android Oreo (Go edition) phones, and soon after they’ll be available for you to purchase,” Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President, Platforms & Ecosystems said in a blog post. Some of the Android Oreo (Go Edition) phones will cost less than $50, thanks to smaller amount of storage and processing power. Meanwhile, Google will showcase the latest versions of Google Assistant and Lens at the upcoming mobile show.

Though Google did not give out names of the phone that will ship with Android Oreo (Go Edition), previous reports have hinted that Nokia 1 could be the first smartphone to run this tailored OS version. Meanwhile, Micromax has announced that Bharat Go will be the company’s first Android Go smartphone, though a launch date is unclear at this point. Reliance Jio is also said to be working on an entry-level Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone. Do note that Android Oreo (Go Edition) phones by Micromax and Reliance Jio are expected at a later date, and not at MWC.

Google’s Android Oreo (Go edition) has been designed to work on smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less. The devices running Android Oreo (Go edition) will have the latest version of Android, Google Play Protect, and a customised Google Play that will highlight apps optimised for Go edition. The list of optimised apps include the Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard, Google Play, Chrome, and Files Go app by Google.

“We’re excited about the progress we’ve made with Android One in recent months, and at MWC you’ll see news from our partners about some great new Android One devices,” adds Google’s blog post. Android One has been designed to offer a better and standardised software experience to sub-$100 phones. According to tipsted Evan Blass, Nokia 7 Plus will be launched as an Android One smartphone at the MWC. In September, Xiaomi launched its first smartphone under Google’s Android Oreo program called Mi A1. Mi A1 is the company’s first smartphone that does not ship with Xiaomi’s MIUI skin and runs stock version of Android.

