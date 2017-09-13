Google Android Nougat running on 15.8% devices, Oreo not on list

Google has shared its latest Android Distribution data collected during a seven day period ending September 11, and there’s no sign of Android Oreo. Google has shared its latest Android Distribution data collected during a seven day period ending September 11, and there’s no sign of Android Oreo.

Google has shared its latest Android Distribution data collected during a seven day period ending September 11, and there’s no sign of Android Oreo. Notably, Google does not display any Android versions with less than 0.1 per cent distribution. Android Oreo was announced on August 21, and is limited to Pixel and Nexus devices. Given the latest software update hasn’t been rolled out for a number of devices yet, it looks like a majority of users are still on Android Nougat.

Meanwhile, Android Nougat is gaining adoption up from 13.5 per cent in August to 15.8 per cent this month. Android 7.0 Nougat version is currently running on 14.2 devices, while version 7.1 is currently on 1.6 per cent devices. Android Marshmallow, which was launched in 2015, still leads with 32.2 per cent adoption. Other notable numbers in this Android division list are: Lollipop 5.0 and Lollipop 5.1, which have 7.1 per cent and 21.7 per cent share total, making it a grand total of 28.8 percentage points. In comparison, Android Marshmallow had 32.3 per cent share in August, and Lollipop reached 29.2 per cent.

KitKat, which was launched in 2013 still has 15.1 per cent market share, and Jelly Bean from 2012 has 6.9 per cent share if you combine all the versions of the OS. Android 4.4 KitKat was running on 16 per cent devices in August and Jelly Bean on 7.6 per cent. Gingerbread, and Ice Cream Sandwich can also be found September’s list with 0.6 per cent share each.

Google Android 8.0 Oreo brings a host of improvements and new features to Android like Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, better battery optimization and more. The PiP mode lets users run tasks simultaneously on any size screen, while the Android system boosts battery life by minimizing background app activity.

